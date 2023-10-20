Guest Who Wore White to Wedding Prompts Hilarious Viral Photoshop Reddit Thread

Reddit users got creative when a bride's in-law seemingly attempted to upstage her on her big day

It’s a widely known fact that unless specifically instructed, only the bride wears white to her wedding. Well, it seems that one wedding guest got the invite but missed the memo.

Last month, a Reddit user named parkratgurl submitted her big day blunder on the popular discussion board, asking for advice about a guest who not only wore the coveted color, but did so “front and center.”

“My husband’s relative wore white to our wedding and pushed our parents and wedding party out of the way to be in the front and center,” parkratgurl explained.

The newlywed posted a photo of those in attendance posing at the ceremony. Right beside the bride and groom stood an older woman, dressed head to toe in white, smiling for the snapshot.

“Can someone photoshop her dress to black? I’d like to frame [it] and send [it] to her with the new dress color,” parkratgurl asked her fellow Reddit users.

The online community rallied to her rescue and submitted an array of replacement images for the bride’s special day.

One individual with superb editing skills commented, “In case you want another version :) (She's still there).”

Spotting the unruly guest was almost like looking in a children’s book for a game of “spot the difference.”

The woman who was once “front and center” was now perfectly photoshopped onto the very last row with only a tiny portion of her head visible.

“LOL 😂 somehow this is funnier than taking her out entirely as I had initially thought,” an amused Reddit user wrote in response.

Another who had a bit of trouble locating the groom’s relative added, “I tried to find ‘Waldo’ but couldn't. 😆.”

They were helped by a commenter who jokingly told them to look “Next to drunkle Steve!”

The fun continued on the viral post with another submission making the guest larger than all of the attendees as she stood directly in the middle in all black with devil horns, red eyes, and fangs.

“Here's my edit,” they wrote with their upload.

Parkratgurl’s in-law isn’t the only lady who has faced backlash for her choice of wedding wardrobe.

In January 2022, Kendall Jenner was slammed on social media for posting an image of herself wearing a rather revealing little black dress to her friend Lauren Perez's Miami wedding in November 2021.

While the sexy number wasn’t the same hue as the bride’s gown, it drew attention for featuring a cutout design that showed a lot of skin.

"Inappropriate outfit at wedding @kendalljenner I'm embarrassed for you. #cringe," one commenter wrote.

Another came to the reality star’s defense, writing "if the bride herself doesn't gaf why do you care? relax", which prompted a response from Perez.

The bride chimed in, saying that she thought the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 27, “LOOKED STUNNING.”

Jenner also clarified that she "obvi asked" her best friend "for approval in advance too."



