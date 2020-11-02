How to Get Guest-Ready for the Holiday Season, According to One of the Country's Top Hotels

From Veranda

With quarantines in place across the country this holiday season, many of us might be anticipating longer-term guests with some trepidation. How do you possibly prepare for weeks-long overnight stays? What do you need to ensure that your guests are always at ease? For answers, we turned to the experts at one of our favorite hotel properties, the Mayflower Inn & Spa, an idyllic resort in Washington, Connecticut, that was recently refurbished by designer Celerie Kemble of Kemble Interiors.

Israel Benyair, general manager of the property, advised us on some of the best ways to make guests' stays extra-memorable, whether they're in town for one night or one month, with tips ranging from how to make a guest bed to what should always be on a bedside table. Read on to discover some ideas from the Mayflower Inn that will make long-term entertaining a breeze, as well as some of our favorite products that will guarantee these extended stays are extra-special for everyone.



Dress the Bed

One of the most important things you can do for your guest room is to ensure that the bed is comfortable. But with the wide-range of bed linen options on the market, from sheeting to coverlets and everything in between, what is the optimal way to make one up? Lucky for us, Benyair divulged the secret to the Mayflower Inn's dreamy beds that can easily be replicated at home. "We outfit our guest room beds with 300-thread count linen sheets, including a bottom sheet, a middle sheet with a fold at bottom so guests' feet are comfortable, four down-feather pillows in cotton pillowcases, and a luxurious duvet," he says. Don't forget the finishing touches, like decorative Euro shams and a throw blanket at the end of the bed, that not only make the bed look appealing, but also provide guests with much-needed creature comforts like more support for lounging or extra layers for cozying up at night.

Reimagine the Bedside Table



Every item within the guest room should be thoughtfully considered with guests' potential needs in mind, and the bedside table is a perfect repository for both small practicalities as well as little luxuries.

"Each bedside table at the Mayflower Inn always has a water bottle to keep hydrated, stationery and custom-made pencils for bedtime musings, a Bluetooth speaker, and, of course, all of the latest technology hookups," says Benyair. Corral everything, from the water carafe to hand cream, on a wicker or lacquered tray so everything your guest could need is within easy reach from the bed. You may also want to consider a curated stack of a few must-reads nearby, whether they are the latest bestsellers or a beloved mystery series, for guests to peruse and enjoy at their leisure.







Stock Up the Bathroom

