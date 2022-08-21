Guest music stars revealed for new series of I Can See Your Voice

Becky Hill is among the music stars on I Can See Your Voice (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)
Lulu, Becky Hill and Claire Richards are joining the new series of I Can See Your Voice as guest music stars.

The BBC One musical game show will see Take Me Out star Paddy McGuinness return to host as contestants compete for a cash prize by guessing who can and cannot sing from a group of strangers standing before them.

They will not be able to hear the guests sing before giving their answer.

The contestants will be helped by a panel of celebrities, and lip syncing challenges and clues will offer hints as to who can sing.

The chosen singer will then perform a duet with a guest musician to determine whether the contestants have chosen the right person.

Eurovision winner Lulu, Steps star Richards and Brit Award winner Hill will join Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley, The X Factor winner and West End star Alexandra Burke, Erasure’s Andy Bell, Simon Webbe from boy band Blue, and TV star Layton Williams to complete the line-up of guest music stars.

The musicians will join the celebrity investigators – comedian Jimmy Carr, Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden and TV presenter Alison Hammond for the second series.

In the trailer, McGuinness says: “I Can See Your Voice is back, bigger and better. On a night of massive reveals, somebody will win £10,000.

“With the help of our celebrity investigators, players will weigh up the evidence and ditch who they think are bad singers. Then it all comes down to one big moment.

“If the last singer standing is good, the players win the money. But if they are bad, then that mystery singer steals the cash instead.

“Will our players take home the money or can a bad singer bluff their way to the prize?”

The teaser also shows Carr saying: “He looks the part, but is he?”

Hammond points out: “You missed the beginning of the song.”

Holden adds: “This show is all about weeding out the imposters.”

The first series saw guest music stars including Ronan Keating, Nadine Coyle, Heather Small and Danny Jones take to the stage.

I Can See Your Voice will return on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the autumn.

