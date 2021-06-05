Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

CBC

Canadian beach volleyball team Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are moving on to the semifinals at the Ostrava Beach Open in the Czech Republic. Pavan and Humana-Paredes defeated Netherlands duo Katja Stam and Raïsa Schoon in a thrilling three-set quarter-final on Saturday (21-16, 20-22, 15-13). It was the second time the Canadians were taken the distance by the Dutch team. The duos met on Thursday, with Canada notching a 2-1 win (21-17,19-21,15-12.) Pavan and Humana-Paredes will now face