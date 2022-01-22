Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Blinken; Reps. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — New York Mayor Eric Adams; Blinken; Sanders; Ernst.

“Fox News Sunday” — Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D.; former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

