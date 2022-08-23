Guest ‘hates’ herself after cutting wedding cake before bride and groom: ‘This cannot be real, OMG’

In The Know by Yahoo

A woman may have committed a cardinal sin at a wedding — but at least she had the guts to roast herself on TikTok.

User @mediocrehailey posted footage of her stunning faux pas. At a friend’s ceremony, she disregarded the dessert spread for guests and helped herself to the bride and groom’s special wedding cake. Fortunately, she was first in line to laugh at herself and learned the error of her ways.

“Me! A guest at my friend’s wedding!” the video caption read. “Ignoring the brownie table and confidently cutting myself a slice of HER WEDDING cake thinking uh-oh! They forgot to serve it to everyone else!”

In the video, she waltzed right up to the untouched, pristine wedding cake and cut herself a slice, beaming the whole time. She was utterly clueless as to what she had done. Truly one for the history books!

In very small text she added, “I know better now. I hate myself!”

“As the bride whose cake this is — SHE IS FORMALLY FORGIVEN AND HAS LEARNED HER LESSON IN WEDDING ETIQUETTE,” a person alleging to be the bride wrote in the comment section.

The hilarious clip racked up 4.8 million views and some strong opinions.

“This cannot be real omg,” a TikToker stated.

“You couldn’t pry this information out of me if I did this to someone at their wedding,” a person said.

“The way we would no longer be on speaking terms,” another wrote.

“I love that someone filmed this instead of stopping you,” a user commented.

“As a wedding planner, the way I would have swooped in so fast to stop you,” someone added.

