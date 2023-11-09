Can You Guess the Sexy Guy from Just His Eyes?

Take our fun Sexiest Man Alive quiz to see if you can correctly identify which soulful stare belongs to which smoldering dude

Think you know who's got the most smoldering stare in Hollywood? Have you stared deeply into your favorite hunky guy's eyes in a poster on your wall (or your phone background)? Are you absolutely certain you could identify one dude's baby blues from another's soulful brown eyes? Take our Sexiest Man Alive "The Eyes Have It" quiz to see just how well you can see into the window to these twelve handsome guys' soul.

Check our graphic above to make your guesses (go from right to left, then top to bottom), then scroll to see if you're correct.

0-2: Get your glasses checked!

4-6: Eye am impressed.

7-9: The win is in sight.

10-12: 20/20 vision!



Jesse Williams

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Ian Somerhalder

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Henry Cavill

Theo Wargo/Getty

Matt Bomer

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Jake Gyllenhaal

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Jared Leto

Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Michael B. Jordan

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Dev Patel

Jim Spellman/WireImage

Gavin Casalegno

Jerod Harris/Getty

Lance Bass

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Chris Hemsworth

Theo Wargo/Getty

Henry Golding

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

