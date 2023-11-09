Can You Guess the Sexy Guy from Just His Eyes?
Take our fun Sexiest Man Alive quiz to see if you can correctly identify which soulful stare belongs to which smoldering dude
Think you know who's got the most smoldering stare in Hollywood? Have you stared deeply into your favorite hunky guy's eyes in a poster on your wall (or your phone background)? Are you absolutely certain you could identify one dude's baby blues from another's soulful brown eyes? Take our Sexiest Man Alive "The Eyes Have It" quiz to see just how well you can see into the window to these twelve handsome guys' soul.
Check our graphic above to make your guesses (go from right to left, then top to bottom), then scroll to see if you're correct.
0-2: Get your glasses checked!
4-6: Eye am impressed.
7-9: The win is in sight.
10-12: 20/20 vision!
Jesse Williams
Ian Somerhalder
Henry Cavill
Matt Bomer
Jake Gyllenhaal
Jared Leto
Michael B. Jordan
Dev Patel
Gavin Casalegno
Lance Bass
Chris Hemsworth
Henry Golding
For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!
Read the original article on People.