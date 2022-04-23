GUESS Originals Celebrates Earth Day With 5-Piece Unisex Collection

    GUESS Originals Celebrates Earth Day With 5-Piece Unisex Collection

    GUESS Originals Celebrates Earth Day With 5-Piece Unisex Collection

    GUESS Originals Celebrates Earth Day With 5-Piece Unisex Collection

    GUESS Originals Celebrates Earth Day With 5-Piece Unisex Collection

In celebration of Earth Day (April 22), GUESS Originals has released an eco-friendly five-piece collection.

Joining the brand's continued commitment to sustainability, the range is made using organic cotton fibers or polyester from recycled plastic bottles. Pieces include two T-shirts, a crewneck sweater, a dad hat and a tote bag. Each design is vintage-inspired, featuring nature-themed graphics throughout. The prints are created using eco-friendly water-based ink or a PVC free plastisol ink to prevent the release of any harmful chemicals.

To accompany the launch, GUESS joined forces with rising 19-year-old artist Ai Bendr, who talks about her musical journey, inspirations and more. Watch the conversation down below and head over to GUESS Originals' website or retail stores to shop the Earth Day capsule.

