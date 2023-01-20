Guess who helps pick Chargers' new offensive coordinator? GM Tom Telesco is not alone

Jeff Miller
·5 min read
Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco speaks during a press conference.
Chargers general manager Tom Telesco says he likes how the roster is evolving. (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

He cited a roster filled with stars, improved depth that was on display in an injury-depleted 2022 and a coaching staff he praised for its leadership and teaching ability.

Still, Tom Telesco knows people are judging him on a record that features just two playoff victories during his decade as Chargers general manager.

“I’m entitled to nothing,” he said Thursday during his annual end-of-season news conference. “I don’t take my job for granted at all.”

Telesco, 50, is beginning his 11th year on the job, his teams going 79-83 during the regular season, the playoff wins coming in 2013 and 2018.

The Chargers earned the AFC’s top wild-card spot this season but lost Saturday night in Jacksonville 31-30.

Telesco and his staff have received high marks for building rosters with top-end talent. Depth has been an issue, one that was better addressed this season. The last two years, he also has displayed an ability to construct an offensive line.

But top-end success on the field remains elusive. The Chargers haven’t won a division title since 2009, when Norv Turner was coach and A.J. Smith general manager.

With star quarterback Justin Herbert three seasons into his career, Telesco continues to face mounting expectations for a franchise that annually has struggled to fulfill its possibilities.

“There are some positives here,” Telesco said. “Understand that I’m not sitting up here saying I deserve anything. But I like where our roster is headed. I love the coaching staff. … Seeing the passion [from fans], it’s an exciting time here.”

Here are some takeaways from the general manager’s 40-minute session with reporters:

Quarterback will be involved in hiring process: Telesco said Herbert will have input as the Chargers search for a new offensive coordinator following the firing of Joe Lombardi.

“I know that’s what [head coach] Brandon [Staley] thinks,” he said, “and that’s the way I’ve always operated with quarterbacks who've kind of earned that.”

Such an arrangement isn’t unusual in the NFL. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh indicated Thursday that Lamar Jackson will be involved in the Ravens’ search for a new offensive coordinator.

The Chargers also need a new quarterbacks coach after letting Shane Day go. The next coordinator will be the third of Herbert’s NFL career.

Telesco said experience isn’t necessarily a priority in identifying Lombardi’s replacement.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley talks to quarterback Justin Herbert (10) in Indianapolis.
Chargers head coach Brandon Staley talks to quarterback Justin Herbert (10) in Indianapolis. General manager Tom Telesco says Herbert will have a say in who the team hires to be the new offensive coordinator. (Zach Bolinger / Associated Press)

Feeling run down: The Chargers’ new offensive coordinator will be tasked with helping revive a running game that too often ground to a halt this season. The Chargers finished 30th in yards rushing per game.

“We’ll always be a passing team,” Telesco said. “We have Justin Herbert. We like to throw the ball. We’re never going to be a 50/50-balance team of run and pass. But you do have to be able to run the ball efficiently and effectively, especially in the second half of games when you have leads. We were unable to do that this year.”

The Chargers tied for 30th in yards per attempt and finished 31st in percentage of plays that were runs.

Staley explained this week that an improved running game will help with explosive plays. Telesco talked about how the threat to run is necessary to maximize the impact of play-action.

Cutting Keenan? With significantly less cap space than last offseason, the Chargers aren’t in a position to be terribly active in bolstering their roster.

This time a year ago, they were about to embark on a defensive rebuild that included adding free agents such as cornerback J.C. Jackson and interior linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson.

The Chargers also traded for edge rusher Khalil Mack and, later in free agency, signed cornerback Bryce Callahan, lineman Morgan Fox and linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

One option to clear space would be cutting wide receiver Keenan Allen, who has two years remaining on his deal. Telesco was asked if letting Allen go is tempting given the team’s cap situation.

“It’s not tempting to me,” he said. “I mean, good players make money. I’d rather have a lot of good players on our roster than a lot of cap space.”

Tranquill coming back? The Chargers’ list of internal unrestricted free agents includes several key contributors: Callahan, Fox, Van Noy, right tackle Trey Pipkins III, linebacker Drue Tranquill, safety Nasir Adderley and wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

Last year, the Chargers allowed linebacker Kyzir White, their leading tackler, to depart in free agency. Tranquill is in a similar spot now, though, unlike White, he had the added responsibility this season of relaying signals in the huddle.

“Drue had a tremendous year, as a player, as a leader for us,” Telesco said.

Pipkins impressed the Chargers throughout 2022 playing despite a knee sprain that he battled weekly.

“Really proud of him for a number of reasons,” Telesco said. “His development, really turning into a starting right tackle in this league. And then how he handled his injury. I mean, he is tough. He knew how much he meant to the team. He played through some things that were really difficult.”

High praise for veteran corner: Telesco spoke in glowing terms of cornerback Michael Davis, who lost his starting job when the Chargers signed Jackson but then returned to the lineup after Jackson suffered a season-ending knee injury.

“He got his opportunity this year and he just played lights out for us,” Telesco said. “Without how we played, I don’t know if we would have had 10 wins.”

Telesco called Davis “a rock-solid player” and noted his mental toughness.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Attorneys: Jamaica's Usain Bolt missing $12.7M from account

    Lawyers for Usain Bolt, one of the world’s greatest sprinters, said Wednesday that more than $12.7 million is missing from his account with a private investment firm in Jamaica that authorities are investigating. Attorney Linton P. Gordon provided The Associated Press with a copy of a letter sent to Stocks & Securities Limited demanding that the money be returned. Gordon said Bolt’s account once had $12.8 million but now reflects a balance of only $12,000.

  • Former Miami 5-star cornerback commit Cormani McClain flips to Deion Sanders’ Colorado

    Cormani McClain’s bumpy recruiting saga began on the first day of the early signing period in December.

  • Pamela Anderson says Tommy Lee divorce was 'most difficult' time in her life: 'I was crushed'

    "My relationship with Tommy may have been the only time I was ever truly in love," Anderson writes in her new memoir, "Love, Pamela."

  • Sask. educational assistant charged with exploiting 2 students, RCMP say there could be more victims

    A worker at a school in southern Saskatchewan has been charged with sexually exploiting two boy students, and RCMP say there could be other victims. RCMP say 38-year-old Stacey Duke of the Rural Municipality of Francis is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a young person, two counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child, and two counts of luring a child. She was an educational assistant at the school in the community of Vibank, Sask. An official with Prairie Va

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Purdy, Lawrence, Jones have memorable NFL playoff debuts

    A trio of NFL playoff quarterback newcomers provided some memorable playoff moments. Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Daniel Jones all won in their first career starts in the postseason with performances for the history books. This marked the first time since the 2017 season that three QBs won in their first playoff starts in the same postseason. Purdy started the weekend for San Francisco by throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score in a 41-23 victory over Seattl

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Vancouver Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

    VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Questionable officiating adding to Leafs' problems

    Officiating is not the primary reason why the Maple Leafs have lost certain games this season but a number of questionable, game-changing calls has Toronto fans concerned about how NHL referees will treat their team in the playoffs.

  • William Nylander leads Maple Leafs over Panthers 5-4 in overtime

    TORONTO — William Nylander felt he hadn't been shooting the puck enough in recent weeks. His coach agreed — and added the at-times frustrating talent's skating also wasn't up to the required level. That changed in Tuesday's third period before Nylander took it to another level with more room to manoeuvre. The Maple Leafs winger scored his second goal of the night on a breathtaking individual effort at 1:53 of overtime as Toronto came back from a two-goal deficit to defeat Florida 5-4 in a feisty

  • Roman leaves after 4 years as Ravens offensive coordinator

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Greg Roman is leaving Baltimore after four seasons as offensive coordinator for other opportunities after the Ravens' wild-card loss. Roman's agency, Athletes First, announced his decision before a Ravens news conference Thursday afternoon with coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta. “Greg devised and led our offense to no fewer than 26 historical NFL and franchise achievements," Harbaugh said in a statement. "He established an identity for our offense. We

  • You Can Play defends Ivan Provorov in controversial statement

    The You Can Play Project, a social activism campaign dedicated to the eradication of homophobia in sports, defended "those who do not wish to participate" as allies in hockey on Thursday.

  • Pederson, Reid face off again as Jags visit KC for playoffs

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Doug Pederson got to know Andy Reid as a backup quarterback in Green Bay, then as his starter in Philadelphia, before coaching under him with the Eagles and helping him build the Kansas City Chiefs into the juggernaut they are today. “How many years is that?” asked Pederson, who is just a couple weeks shy of his 55th birthday. “That's a lot of years. That's 28 years, almost 30 years. So that's 30 years of my professional life that I've been influenced by him.” Not surpris

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • In Paris, Bulls and Pistons enjoy sights, culture and opera

    PARIS (AP) — Detroit guard Rodney McGruder had never experienced anything like this. He walked into the foyer of the Paris Opera House, then stopped and looked up to stare in silence at artwork dating back to the 19th century. Finally, he spoke. “This is something else,” McGruder said. “This is incredible.” Such was precisely the reaction that the Pistons wanted their players to have on this trip. The Pistons and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Paris on Thursday night, though this journey — acro

  • Blue Jays sign international free agent Enmanuel Bonilla to franchise-record bonus

    The 16-year-old corner outfielder signed for $4.1 million, the largest bonus in franchise history.

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve