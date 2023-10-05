'I guess dad cried a little bit'

Alexis and Kevin Mac Allister

Brothers Alexis and Kevin Mac Allister have been talking to TNT Sports about the match tonight, and how it is "very emotional" for the whole family to see them play against one another in Europe. Here's what the two Mac Allisters said:

Alexis:

"[It was] really nice. Of course for the family [it is] something very emotional. I have played against my older brother before and never against Kevin so it is special for my family.

"Today my dad was here but I am sure everybody in our family was watching the TV so it was special. My dad played and knows what it means to play your brother as my uncle was too. I guess he cried a little bit."

Will you swap shirts? Yeah, we will. I don't know if he wants from another players, but we will for sure."

Here's what Kevin said:

"[It was] very amazing for my family and for my team. For us it is great to be here. We wanted to win here today and it is difficult. Liverpool are a great team. I try to enjoy. It is difficult against a big team and I want to enjoy this moment, My family stay here and it is a big moment.

"He is the reason I suffer today but it is a very special moment. Of course, Liverpool in the last match come to Belgium. It is our revenge maybe but today I am only thinking in this game with Alexis and my family and now it is the best part of the match."