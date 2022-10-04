Guerrero homers to lead Blue Jays past Orioles 5-1

  • Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., right, celebrates near the dugout with Teoscar Hernandez after hitting a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., right, celebrates near the dugout with Teoscar Hernandez after hitting a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., right, celebrates near the dugout with Teoscar Hernandez after hitting a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., right, celebrates near the dugout with Teoscar Hernandez after hitting a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, left, talks with starting pitcher Dean Kremer after pitching to the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, left, talks with starting pitcher Dean Kremer after pitching to the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Whit Merrifield waits for a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Whit Merrifield waits for a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Cavan Biggio waits for a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Cavan Biggio waits for a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Baltimore Orioles second baseman Rougned Odor, left, takes throw from catcher Adley Rutschman, not visible, before tagging out Toronto Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia, right, on a stolen base attempt during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Baltimore Orioles second baseman Rougned Odor, left, takes throw from catcher Adley Rutschman, not visible, before tagging out Toronto Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia, right, on a stolen base attempt during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Baltimore Orioles third baseman Gunnar Henderson waits for a pitch to the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Baltimore Orioles third baseman Gunnar Henderson waits for a pitch to the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins leads off from first base during the third inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Baltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins leads off from first base during the third inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Grounds crew members place a tarp over the infield at Oriole Park at Camden Yards during a rain delay in the eighth inning of a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Grounds crew members place a tarp over the infield at Oriole Park at Camden Yards during a rain delay in the eighth inning of a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Grounds crew members place a tarp over the infield at Oriole Park at Camden Yards during a rain delay in the eighth inning of a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Grounds crew members place a tarp over the infield at Oriole Park at Camden Yards during a rain delay in the eighth inning of a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
TODD KARPOVICH
·2 min read

BALTIMORE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 32nd homer and the Toronto Blue Jays edged closer to the top seed for an American League wild card series with a 5-1 rain-shortened victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night in game shortened by rain.

Play was halted by rain with Toronto batting with two outs in the eighth and called after a wait of 55 minutes.

Toronto would host a best-of-three playoff series starting Friday if it wins one more game or Seattle loses at least one of its final four games.

Whit Merrifield went 3 for 3 with an RBI for the Blue Jays, who have won for straight.

Before a crowd of just 10,642, José Berríos (12-7) allowed one run and three hits with five strikeouts and three walks over six innings.

Tim Mayza earned his second save.

Baltimore's Jorge Mateo stole his American League-leading 35th base, one ahead of teammate Cedric Mullins.

Baltimore already had secured a winning season for the first time since 2016.

Toronto took a 2-0 lead off Dean Kremer in the second on a single by Merrifield that scored Teoscar Hernández and Matt Chapman.

Guerrero boosted the lead to 3-0 with a 422-drive over the left-field wall in the third.

The Orioles got the board in the bottom half on a sacrifice fly by Anthony Santander that Hernandez was able to snag with a running, leaping catch at the right-field fence.

A wild pitch by Kremer allowed Merrifield to score in the fifth as the Blue Jays increased the lead to 4-1.

Kremer (8-7) allowed four runs and six hits with four strikeouts and one walk over six innings. He ends the season with a 3.23 ERA over 21 starts.

Chapman added an RBI single in the eighth.

MVO

Orioles catcher Adley Rustchman is the winner of the 2022 Most Valuable Oriole Award. Rutschman is the third rookie to win the award since its inception in 1954, joining right-handed pitchers Gregg Olson in 1989 and Rodrigo López in 2002.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (left hamstring strain) could be available when the postseason begins on Friday.

Orioles: RHP Félix Bautista, who leads the team with 15 saves, has been shut down for the season with left knee soreness.

UP NEXT​​

Blue Jays: RHP Mitch White (1-6, 5.21) has pitched against the Orioles once in his career, allowing five runs on three hits, two strikeouts and three walks over 2 1/3 innings last month.

Orioles: RHP Mike Baumann (1-3, 4.34 ERA) is 0-1 with an 8.10 ERA in three appearances, including one start, against Toronto.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

