Guerrero, Bichette headline Jays' non-roster spring training invitees

TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette are among the 15 players announced as non-roster invitees to the Blue Jays' major league spring training camp.

The team announced the list Saturday morning.

Guerrero, the top-ranked prospect in baseball, is expected to make his big league debut this season after tearing through double-A and triple-A pitching last year.

The 19-year-old third baseman batted .336 over 30 games at triple-A Buffalo after a .402 batting average through 61 games at double-A New Hampshire to start 2018.

Bichette, a shortstop, is the No. 2 prospect in Toronto's organization and ranks eighth across the majors in a list released by Baseball America this week.

Cavan Biggio, Santiago Espinal and Eric Sogard are the other infielders to make the list.

Sogard, 32, signed a minor league deal with Toronto last month. He appeared in 55 games for the Milwaukee Brewers last season and has 584 games of major league experience over eight years.

Javy Guerra, Zach Jackson, Mark Leiter, Shawn Morimando, Willy Ortiz, Justin Shafer and T.J. Zeuch are the non-roster pitchers to make the list. They join catchers Patrick Cantwell and Max Pentecost and outfielder Forrest Wall.

The Canadian Press