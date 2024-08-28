Guernsey reach T20 World Cup qualifiers

Matt Stokes' 67 not out was the highest score by any Guernsey batter in the tournament and earned him the Player of the Match award [Martin Gray]

Guernsey are through to the final stages of European qualifying for the 2026 T20 World Cup after a six-wicket win over Denmark.

Matt Stokes hit an unbeaten 67 at the KGV ground as the islanders won the final of 2026 T20 World Cup European Sub-Regional Qualifier C on home soil.

Having slumped to 35-4 off 5.2 overs Denmark's Nicolaj Laegsgaard hit a superb 62 off 35 balls and Oliver Hald scored 28 as the Danes fought back to end their 20 overs on 158-7.

In reply, Josh Butler and Stokes' 65-run second-wicket stand built the foundation of their victory as Guernsey reached 159-4 in 18.4 overs.

Denmark had been unbeaten in their group in the tournament while Guernsey had won three of their four games - a surprise loss to Finland on Saturday the only blemish on their record.

The victory means Guernsey join the final regional qualifying stage for the first time in their international history.

They will join Channel Island rivals Jersey, Scotland, Netherlands and Italy in the European qualifier in 2025 where the top two sides from the tournament will make the 2026 T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka and India.

Nicolaj Laegsgaard's superb innings kept Denmark in the game [ICC]

Taranjit Bharaj and Hamid Shah got Denmark off to a decent start before Charlie Forshaw took two wickets in two balls as wicketkeeper Zak Damarell caught both Bharaj for nine and his replacement Shangeev Thanikaithasan without scoring to put them on 22-2 off three overs.

The home bowlers continued to pile on the pressure and Saif Ahmad was caught by Luke Bichard off Harry Johnson's bowling for a three-ball duck, before Bichard took the prized wicket of Denmark captain Shah.

Shah, who hit a six and three fours in an 18-ball 22, had been the leading batter in the tournament but his dismissal left the Danes on 35-4 off 5.5 overs.

But Laegsgaard and Surya Anand steadied the innings with an important 52-run stand before Anand was caught on the boundary by Matt Stokes off Martin Dale Bradley's bowlng for 17 to leave Denmark on 87-5 off 12.4 overs.

Laegsgaard was superb - smashing 23 off Johnson's final over to push his side to 130-5 with three overs to go.

He was eventually caught at long-off by Bichard off Bradley for 62 having smashed six sixes and two fours to leave the Danes on 142-6 with two overs to go.

Oliver Hald - who had been dropped on three earlier in the innings - ended on 28 off 21 balls after being run out with the final ball of the innings as Denmark finished on 158-7.

Forshaw and Bradley each ended with figures of 2-35 while Bichard took 1-17.

Josh Butler hit two fours and four sixes as his 29-ball 43 helped Guernsey to victory [Martin Gray]

The Danes began well in defence of their total when Ben Fitchet was bowled by Toqeer Ahmad for seven early in the second over.

Josh Butler and Tom Nightingale put on 27 runs for the second wicket before the latter was caught for 13 off 12 balls to leave the islanders on 35-2 off 4.4 overs.

New batter Stokes and Butler came together and began to apply the pressure to Denmark's attack and bring their side above the required run-rate.

The pair played some superb shots to delight the home supporters as they took 26 balls to reach their half-century stand.

They eventually put on 65 runs before Butler was bowled by Saif Ahmad for 43 off 29 balls to leave the islanders on 100-3 midway through the 12th over.

Damarell was trapped lbw by Laegsgaard for two soon after as skipper Ollie Nightingale came out to try and calm any nerves.

Stokes finished with 67 off 44 balls, including a six and six fours, while Nightingale scored 23 not out off 18 balls as the islanders eased to their target with eight balls to spare.

"It means everything," Stokes told the ICC after the win.

"For those who have bene in the team for a while we've had 11 years of almost getting there and not quite, but now we've finally crossed the line.

"We're looking forward to playing at a really good standard against some really, really good teams," he added.

Danish skipper Shah was named Player of the Tournament having scored 294 runs in five games including a 100 and a 91.

"I think Guernsey outplayed us today, they played some really smart cricket," Shah told the ICC.

"They played really well in the powerplay - both with the ball and the bat - so they got the momentum and we were 30 runs short today.

"We have set the standard for the way we want to play in the future and I'm really proud of the guys, reaching the final is amazing."