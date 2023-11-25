Guernsey hospital parking disrupted by electricity works

Guernsey Electricity is delivering large transformers to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital (PEH) this weekend as part of a new substation.

The substation will serve the south of the island, the firm said.

The delivery would cause some changes to parking and access at the PEH on Sunday and Monday, project bosses said.

Visitors were advised to follow the signposts and be patient during the essential works, they added.

The road to the hospital's Emergency Department entrance, Rue Rondel Road, is due to be closed for short periods on Sunday morning and Monday evening.

Vehicles will have to use the Vauquiedor route instead.

The slip road to Oberlands, the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service, and lighthouse wards will remain open via the Oberlands road.

Emergency services would be informed of the closures, which would be kept to a minimum, said Guernsey Electricity.

