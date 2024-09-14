Guernsey FC left to rue late Hanworth Villa loss

Matt Loaring was Guernsey FC's top scorer last season [Fran Torode]

Guernsey FC midfielder Matt Loaring says his side's late 1-0 loss at Hanworth Villa is the the toughest loss they have had all season.

The Green Lions conceded in the 85th minute when Finley Macnab headed home a free kick.

It meant Guernsey suffered a fourth loss in five games this season as they slipped into the relegation zone in Isthmian League South Central.

"It's probably the hardest one we've had to take this season because we've done everything right as a team today," long-serving Loaring told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"Out of the two teams we've played the right way, we've tried to impose ourselves on the game.

"We played a team that has just been ultra direct against us and played back to front pretty much the entire time.

"We got into their final third an enormous amount of times today, didn't quite do enough to score a goal, which was the problem for us, and then we just let ourselves down late in the game a little bit of lack of concentration at the wrong time defending a set piece.

"That was the only threat they had, they didn't they didn't even attempt to play football against us."

