Guernsey boy signs for Southampton FC Academy

A nine-year-old boy from Guernsey has signed for Southampton FC's under-10s Academy.

Kayo Ajanaku signed his official contract in a ceremony at Staplewood on 1 August and has moved from Guernsey to the UK with his family.

Academy scouts from Southampton said they were so impressed by his skills that he "bypassed" an eight-week trial he was signed up to and was registered as an academy player straight away.

Scout Roshan Bhatti said after 30 minutes of watching Kayo play his first thought was: "I would love to coach this kid."

He said: "I watched Kayo play against our academy boys and he was clearly the standout but what stood out for me was his attitude on and off the pitch.

"Playing with a smile and most of all when making mistakes how he recovered to go again and when coming off the pitch - taking on instructions from coaches, he listened and he put it into the game.

"Kayo has been blessed with so many attributes. I have very high hopes for him and getting to know his family I know he has the right people around him to get him through the bumps."

Southampton Academy Scout Dick Hayes said after watching Kayo play he "immediately recognised the footballing potential".

He said: "His physical stature, pace and goal scoring ability were all key attributes that he presented.

"Kayo is an exciting prospect and within our academy coaching environment could develop into a really talented footballer."

The Priaulx Premature Baby Foundation also congratulated Kayo, who had been cared for by the charity after he was born prematurely with his twin Zaria.

"Those early days were extremely challenging but, years on, it's wonderful to see the Ajanaku family doing well," it said in a social media post.

