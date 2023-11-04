Guerendo's 3 run TDs help No. 15 Louisville dominate Virginia Tech 34-3 in ACC second-place showdown

Virginia Tech safety Nasir Peoples (5) grabs the foot of Louisville running back Jawhar Jordan (25) in an attempt to keep him from scoring during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Isaac Guerendo rushed for career highs of 146 yards and three touchdowns, Jawhar Jordan and Jadon Thompson also scored and No. 15 Louisville shut down Virginia Tech in a 34-3 rout Saturday.

The showdown for second place steadily became a rout as the Cardinals (8-1, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 13 College Football Playoff) moved closer toward a berth in the conference championship in their first season under Jeff Brohm. Their relentless defense didn't allow a touchdown for the second consecutive week and held the Hokies to just 140 yards overall, creating chances that Guerendo quickly turned into scores.

The Wisconsin graduate transfer rushed for TDs of 39, 12 and 36 yards among 11 carries that included explosive runs of 27 and 20 yards. Guerendo shot through big holes each time and twice leapt over diving defenders on the way to the end zone to key Louisville's run-based attack that totaled 231 of its 382 yards. A holding penalty nullified his 60-yard touchdown run that could have put it out of reach early, though he took care of that after halftime.

Jordan rushed for the Cardinals' first TD from 1 yard. Thompson scored on a 37-yard reception to make it 21-3 midway through the third quarter as he hauled in a pinpoint throw from Jack Plummer across the middle, shook his defender and was gone. It was the first career TD for the freshman, who was among several Cardinals players that helped right a flipped vehicle after a Sept. 21 accident just outside their L&N Stadium home field.

John Love's 44-yard field goal as the first half ended but got little else against a Cardinals defense that entered the contest as the ACC's second best (303.4) with the Hokies next (316.0).

Louisville established its presence quickly, sacking mobile Tech quarterback Kyron Drones for a 10-yard loss on the first snap and dropped him three more times before he was pulled in the fourth quarter. He was 12 of 21 for just 69 yards.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Louisville stays in the Top 15 rankings and could gain a spot after a dominant win.

THE TAKEAWAY

Virginia Tech: After exceeding 30 points in consecutive wins during a 3-1 stretch, the Hokies were denied in every phase by the Cardinals.

Louisville: A week after holding Duke to just 202 yards, the Cardinals clamped down even harder on the Hokies. Besides harassing Drones, their special teams leveled returners several times and the offensive line didn't allow a sack to a defense that posted 15 over the previous two contests.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech visits Boston College on Saturday.

Louisville hosts Virginia on Thursday in its fourth mid-week game this season.

