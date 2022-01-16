Guentzel's OT goal lifts Penguins over Sharks 2-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jake Guentzel scored 37 seconds into overtime, Luis Domingue had 40 saves in his season debut and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night.

Guentzel and Kris Letang each had a goal and an assist as the Penguins won for the 12th time in 14 games. Sidney Crosby assisted Guentzel’s winner, his 19th goal.

Rudolfs Balcers scored San Jose’s only goal, and Adin Hill had 25 saves.

Balcers connected off a no-look, cross-ice pass from Erik Karlsson. All-Star Timo Meier was also credited with an assist. It was Balcer's first goal since Nov. 6 and his third of the season.

The Penguins tied it midway through the second period on Letang’s breakaway. Letang sprinted for a loose puck outside the San Jose blue line and took it the rest of the way. He faked a forehand shot and then slipped a backhander past Hill for his third goal.

San Jose had a great opportunity late in the second period when Guentzel was called for a four-minute double-minor for high sticking, but the Sharks were unable to capitalize.

The Sharks had two more power plays late in the third and failed to capitalize. They were 0 for 4.

The Sharks power play ranked 24th in the NHL going into Saturday, scoring on 17% of its chances.

POINT MAN

Guentzel had an assist on Letang’s goal to extend his road points streak to 16 games. Guentzel is among five players in NHL history with road points streaks of at least 15 games.

NOTES: Pittsburgh activated F Brock McGinn from the COVID-19 protocol list. F Anthony Angello was reassigned to the taxi squad. ... Letang’s goal moved him into a tie for sixth on the career franchise list with Hall of Famer Ron Francisco for points with 613. ... Sharks G James Reimer came off the injured list as a backup and could start Monday’s game against Los Angeles, coach Bob Boughner said. Reimer hasn’t played since Jan. 4. ... D Jacob Middleton (concussion protocol) did not skate Saturday after skating the two previous days, Boughner said. … Karlsson needs three more assists for his 500th.

UP NEXT

Penguins: Wrap up a six-game road trip Monday night against Vegas.

Sharks: Conclude a four-game homestand Monday against Los Angeles.

Gideon Ruben, The Associated Press