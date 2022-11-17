Guenther Steiner criticised by Mick Schumacher's uncle Ralf after being dropped for 2023

Guenther Steiner and Mick Schumacher- Mick Schumacher dropped by Haas in favour of veteran Nico Hulkenberg - Andrej Isakovic/Getty Images

The Schumacher family have closed ranks behind their latest protege following confirmation that Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time world champion Michael, has been dropped by Haas.

Michael’s brother, the former driver Ralf Schumacher, slammed both the team and their principal Guenther Steiner following news that they would be replacing the 23-year-old with veteran Nico Hulkenberg next season.

"Mick has shown that there is potential but no matter what he did, the team and Guenther Steiner were never satisfied with it," Ralf, who had 180 F1 race starts and six wins, told Sky Sports in Germany. "The whole behaviour cannot be explained with normal standards, it almost has to be something personal.

"I think that Guenther Steiner doesn't get along with the fact that someone else is the focus at Haas, he is very, very happy to be the one who is in the foreground. He is a self-promoting person."

Steiner – the American-Italian who has become a household name as a result of his colourful contributions to the Netflix: Drive to Survive series – later hit back. “I try to do a good job. It's not about attention, it's not about my attention it's about doing a good job. If people take attention off it, I cannot say, don't look at me. I'm not doing it on purpose.

"I don't think I need to defend myself here. Everybody can do and say what they want and I do what I think is best for the team and leave it at that."

"No [fall out]. With Mick, this is not an issue for me with Mick. I cleared that air very well with him and I know that it is not him. It has nothing to do with him."

German Formula One driver Mick Schumacher of Haas F1 Team reacts next to his car after crashing out during the Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo, Monaco, 29 May 2022 - CHRISTIAN BRUNA/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Schumacher, who compared favourably with Nikita Mazepin in his debut season last year but has struggled alongside Kevin Magnussen this term, said he had not given up hope of an F1 return. “We’ve had our up-and-downs, for sure, but I think the trend was always pointing upwards, and I think that’s what’s important,” said the 2020 F2 champion. “It’s only my second year in Formula One; last year, I don’t know if you can really count it as a year because it was a tough one, we were only at the back…

Story continues

“It was definitely something I had to get used to [this season], being in the midfield pack, fighting, and I feel that across the year we’ve managed to do that.

“I definitely want to stick around and I have time now, so I will see all the options that I have, and then yes, hopefully take the right one that will bring me into a bright future.

“I want to put myself into a position where I know it’s going to be right for me, and whether that’s reserve, if that’s driving, that’s to be discussed and analysed. And I have the people that I trust around me who I’ll be consulting with, and I’ll come out with some news hopefully soon.”