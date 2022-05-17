Gucci's Resort 2023 Show Was All About Constellations

Alessandro Michele invited guests to Puglia, Italy to present his Resort 2023 collection for Gucci. Titled "Cosmogonie," the runway took inspiration from constellations, showcasing garments with details referencing the stars and magical myths.

Set at a 13th-century castle, the show was an ode to German philosopher Walter Benjamin, as Michele explained in the press notes. "Such an extraordinary ability to illuminate connections, which would otherwise be invisible, makes Benjamin the paradigmatic figure of those thinking in constellations," the designer wrote. "A term that he turns into a philosophical concept. What can seem, at first sight, atomized and dispersed, like the stars in the sky, through Benjamin’s eyes becomes an assembly of complicity: a connective structure that lights up the darkness through the epiphany of a constellation."

The collection opened with a sheer, sparkly dress paired with a faux fur jacket, followed by standout accessories including lace-up thigh-high boots, color-blocked hats and red-tinted eyewear. Looks featured extremely sheer garments with rhinestone detailing resembling the stars, while a playful touch was added to a LBD ensemble with a strawberry-shaped crossbody bag. Elsewhere, models walked down the runway in metallic, glittery capes alongside sequined numbers in green, red and more.

Peep the key looks from the Resort 2023 collection above and watch "Cosmogonie" down below.