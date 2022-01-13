Gucci's Jackie 1961 Mini Shoulder Bag Is Our New Go-To Accessory

As part of its "Aria" collection, Gucci has reimagined the iconic Jackie 1961 as a rectangular tote featuring a soft, flexible structure.

The statement accessory boasts black and ivory GG denim jacquard. For a luxe look and feel, the silhouette is complemented with black leather on the handle and base. Gold-toned hardware further elevates the bag, which can be found on the piston closure and strap buckles. You can either hold it by hand or wear it across your body with the accompanying shoulder strap dressed in the house's signature Web stripe.

Take a closer look at the design above. Priced at $1,900 USD, the Jackie 1961 Mini Shoulder Bag is now available via Gucci's website.