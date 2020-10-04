Gucci is selling a $2,600 tartan dress for men to 'disrupt toxic stereotypes'

Gucci is selling a $2,600 (£1,700) orange tartan dress with a satin bow detail for men to “disrupt the toxic stereotypes that mold masculine gender identity.”

According to the Italian luxury designer’s website, the Tartan cotton long smock shirt, which features a Peter Pan collar, mother of pearl buttons, and “smock embroidery” is inspired by grunge looks from the 90s.

“This tartan smock in delicate colours reflects the idea of fluidity explored for the Fall/Winter 2020 fashion show, disrupting the toxic stereotypes that mold masculine gender identity,” the dress’s description reads.

"The contrast Peter Pan collar and smock embroidery on the front add a childhood inspired element, which ties to a recurrent theme of the collection.”

On the website, the cotton dress is styled over a pair of light-wash ripped jeans, with the model accessorising the look with a wool maroon, beige and blue striped hat, a black crossbody purse and grey and pink sneakers.

“Pieces with versatile ways to wear and style embrace each person who is part of the House’s individual spirit,” the description adds.

However, on social media, the dress was met with mostly negative reactions, with many criticising the garment’s steep price tag.

“£1,700 for arguably the ugliest dress ever?” one person tweeted.

Another said: “The men can buy that dress from any chain of stores for $20 if they really want to frock around. They don’t need Gucci.”

“This seems pointless because anyone can get a better-looking dress for 20 to 30 bucks on Amazon,” someone else wrote.

£1700 Gucci dress for men. I don't really know what they were trying to do here and I really don't know why my man has jeans on underneath pic.twitter.com/qMGJmfjDKL — ۗMCQN (@m_c_q_n) October 4, 2020

Others questioned the styling of the dress, and why the luxury brand felt it was necessary to pair it with jeans.

“£1,700 Gucci dress for men. I don't really know what they were trying to do here and I really don't know why my man has jeans on underneath,” one person wrote.

In addition to the pricey short-sleeved dress, the fashion house is also offering a less expensive option in a pink and turquoise floral print.

The Blue Gucci Liberty floral wool long shirt for men retails for $1,800 and also features mother of pearl buttons.

“This long shirt features the ‘Gucci Liberty’ label at the back in honour of the special mash-up. Pieces with versatile ways to wear and style embrace each person who is part of the House’s individual spirit," the description reads.

Like the tartan dress, Gucci also shows this dress styled over ripped jeans. The model’s outfit is completed with a black crossbody bag and a beige alpaca wool blend coat.

