Gucci’s New Restaurant, Farfetch Taps Cattrall and Hartnett, Eres’ Collaboration

Martino Carrera, Layla Ilchi and Lily Templeton
·6 min read

FLORENCE-TO-SEOUL: Gucci’s fine-dining experience is going to Seoul.

The luxury Italian brand is set to open its fourth Gucci Osteria outpost in the Korean capital on March 28, on the top floor of its Gucci Gaok flagship located in the bustling Itaewon district. The restaurant will be open for lunch, dinner and aperitivo.

Conceived by Massimo Bottura — the Michelin-starred chef behind the Gucci Osteria format and a close friend of Gucci’s president and chief executive officer Marco Bizzarri — the Seoul restaurant will be decorated following the blueprint set by the seminal Florence location, which opened in 2018.

Running throughout, a vibrant green hue punctuates the space from the Georgian-era patio housing the cocktail bar area to the wooden paneling that adorns the main dining room. The latter features 28 seats with peacock blue velvet chairs and ebonized tables, while the outdoor terrace features 36 seats. As a lucky charm, star-shaped elements are ubiquitous, appearing in the inlaid parquet floor, the terrace’s colorful marble mosaic, and the ceiling light bulbs.

A private dining room seating up to eight guests is hidden behind stained-glass doors and reveals painterly floral wallpaper from the Gucci Décor home collection, as well antique mirrors hanging on the back wall.

The menu includes signature Gucci Osteria dishes such as the Emilia burger and the tortellini with parmigiano reggiano cream, as well as selection of specially created delicacies blending Italy’s culinary tradition with Korean-derived flavors. A selection of cocktails and a list of 200 wines top the offering.

“There is an invisible thread that runs through each of the Gucci Osteria globally: One that entwines Italian food with the food and products of other great global cuisines. Korea — like Italy — embraces its food as part of its culture, and I’m so excited to welcome everyone to our Seoul outpost,” said Bottura. He developed the menu in tandem with Michelin-starred Karime Lopez, the executive chef of Gucci Osteria Florence, Seoul executive chef Hyungkyu Jun and head chef Davide Cardellini.

Ahead of its late March opening, Gucci Osteria Seoul is launching its website on Wednesday, allowing guests to make an advance reservation starting from 10 a.m. CET.

A signature Gucci Osteria dish known as "Procide Landscape."
A signature Gucci Osteria dish known as “Procide Landscape.” - Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

The Korean outpost is the fourth in the world following the first at the Gucci Garden in Florence, the Los Angeles unit on the rooftop of Gucci’s Beverly Hills flagship and one in Tokyo on the fourth level of the Gucci Namiki building in Ginza, housing the brand’s second flagship in the city’s upscale district. — MARTINO CARRERA

STAR CROWD: Farfetch is tapping a group of celebrities for its latest campaign.

Actress Kim Cattrall, actor Josh Hartnett and musicians María Isabel and Steve Lacy star in the online retailer’s new #YourChoiceYourFarfetch spring 2022 campaign, which celebrates personal style and the range of designs offered by Farfetch.

“Iconic fashion moments from pop culture celebrities are the ultimate reference for this generation of stylists and designers,” said Farfetch creative director Yannis Henrion, about the campaign. “Fashion icons that emerged from pop culture in the ’90s, their aesthetic and approach to style, feels so relevant and modern now as it is quite bold, but also very wearable.”

He went on to explain that Cattrall was chosen because she’s “one of the most referenced fashion icons of this day and age” thanks to her beloved role as Samantha Jones in “Sex and the City.” He also explained that Hartnett brings in his own devoted fan base of a different generation.

Isabel and Lacy were chosen to represent a new generation of talent and for their respective unique styles.

Josh Hartnett for Farfetch.
Josh Hartnett for Farfetch. - Credit: Courtesy of Farfetch

“Kim is truly an icon, not only because of her style choices, but because of who she is as a person — she is real,” he said. “A true pop icon, no explanation needed. Josh is a forever crush and brings a sense of nostalgia as Hollywood’s reigning heartthrob of the 2000s. Steve brings his influential personal style that challenges gender constructs. María, an empowered female singer-songwriter, personifies her status as an artist to watch.”

Each campaign star appears in the photos channeling their own style. Cattrall embodies a chic persona, wearing pieces like a butter yellow silk trenchcoat and a pink and blue-printed sculptural jacket.

Hartnett goes with a laid-back style, wearing a brown fitted jacket with black trousers in one photo and an untucked blue striped button-down shirt in another.

Lacy is photographed outdoors, wearing pieces like a graphic-printed tank top and knee-length shorts while Isabel goes with Y2K-inspired pieces, like a fitted Kim Shui T-shirt paired with a Miu Miu miniskirt.

“All of the amazing talents of this campaign channeled their own personal styles and chose their looks from a mix of established brands and up-and-coming designers,” Henrion said. “With an extensive catalogue of luxury fashion available on Farfetch to choose from, each were able to take their references and truly make it their own.” — LAYLA ILCHI

IN THE SWIM: Erès has tapped Paris-based designer Rabih Kayrouz for a collection meant for fun in the sun — and after sundown.

“I have this obsession — creating an ideal wardrobe for the woman I love. I wanted to complete [it] with swimwear, so teaming up with Erès went without saying,” he stated, lauding the lingerie and swim specialist’s know-how.

The capsule, which includes four swimsuit designs and six loungewear pieces, was inspired by women on holiday, partying and is meant to evoke “the great and beautiful years of Beirut” of Kayrouz’s memories.

Erès’ creative director Marie-Paule Minchelli found the designer’s “chic wardrobe” approach aligned with what she envisioned for the brand, especially the idea of having a range that covered all needs from seafront to dance floor.

“What I appreciate the most is Rabih’s very structured approach — pure and elegant pieces,” she noted, also praising his cuts.

Working as a tandem — Minchelli on the swimsuits and Kayrouz on the ready-to-wear pieces — they imagined a warm-weather capsule that include one- and two-piece suits, shirts, loose trousers and even a tennis cap. The designer’s “Fauve” print, a hand-drawn inkblot leopard motif he imagined in 2013, is used extensively in the lineup, turning staples like an oversize shirt into something more sophisticated. Prices will go from 220 euros for the cap to 650 euros for a pleated lamé one-piece swimsuit.

For Minchelli, the collaboration — to be released on March 21 at select Erès flagships across the world, at the Maison Rabih Kayrouz boutique on Boulevard Raspail and on the brands’ respective websites — is “a call to travel, to the holidays.” — LILY TEMPLETON

