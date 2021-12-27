Gucci and The North Face Make Outdoor Fashion Magic, Again

See every item from the 130-piece sophomore collection.

Photo: Durimel/Courtesy of Gucci

Gucci and The North Face have rejoined creative forces yet again to make winter not totally suck.

The brands, which linked up for the first time last year, are set to release a second collection just in time to replenish our sorely depleted supplies of patience and resolve. But first, there's a dreamy new campaign set in Iceland's ethereal landscapes — a collaboration between Gucci's Alessandro Michele and French photographer duo (and twins) Jalan and Jibril Durimel — that sees fearless Gucci x The North Face explorers pose with awe-inspiring glaciers and rolling green hills, spotlighting both the breath-taking qualities of nature and the great co-branding.

The 130-piece sophomore collection comprises ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage and shoes, including hiking boots and multipurpose backpacks. Unlike what you'd find in a traditional outdoor shopping haul, the retro-inspired pieces take bright color and all-over monogram cues from The North Face's iconic '90s attire and Gucci's archive. Highlights include boldly-patterned puffy vests and embroidered floral knits, plus a fuzz-trimmed mule style that's primed to top wish lists. A range of practical accessories, such as a belt bag and a water bottle carrier, come in playful prints that act as exclamation points to the already-loud winter uniforms.

Photo: Durimel/Courtesy of Gucci

The second chapter of Gucci and The North Face's collaboration promotes mindful manufacturing by using ECONYL regenerated nylon and down insulation that, per a press release, is certified to the Responsible Down Standard by Control Union; the packaging emphasizes this environmentally-conscious ethos by utilizing paper and cardboard from sustainably managed forest sources.

You can purchase a limited selection of pieces from the Gucci x The North Face collab on Gucci's website right now and at select Gucci stores and The North Face flagships in New York, Tokyo, Beijing and Shanghai. For access to the full range of logo-heavy adventure wear, you'll have to visit thematic pop-ups scheduled for mid-January at Gucci's 5th Avenue, Aspen, Chicago and Toronto stores. See every piece from the collection in the gallery below.

A piece from the Gucci x The North Face Chapter 2 collection. Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

