Gucci Mane Replaces T.I. as Jeezy’s Opponent in Next Verzuz Battle

In a sudden reversal, Gucci Mane has replaced T.I. as Jeezyâ€™s opponent in the Verzuz Season 2 opener, taking place Thursday (Nov. 19). The switch was announced late Saturday night.

Jeezy and Gucci have had a long feud stemming from a 2005 home-invasion in which Gucci fatally shot Jeeyz’s friend Pookie Loc. Gucci was acquitted in the incident, which was deemed self-defense.

On Oct. 24, the Jeezy-T.I. lineup was announced as the season 2 opener in the popular DJ competition, which launched in March with a battle between founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. The Verzuz series â€” which pits one classic artist or producer against another, working to one-up each other with their catalog of hits â€” has become enormously popular, peaking with the Brandy vs. Monica battle on Aug. 31, which drew more than 1.2 million viewers.