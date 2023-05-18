Gucci Goes Global With Cruise 2024 Collection

Gucci marries its heritage with its vast global impact as it unveils its Cruise 2024 collection in South Korea.

Presented within the ceremonial courtyard of the 14th century Gyeongbokgung Palace in the heart of Seoul, the luxury fashion brand seamlessly blends the sartorial history of the city into its latest offering. The collection thrives on juxtaposition as heavily sequined jackets point to the future, while tinted glasses evoke a Y2K aesthetic next to austere mid-length skirts. Elsewhere, the librarian-esque garments are decorated with plenty of embellishments and paired with tight-fitting zip-ups constructed from crisp white technical fabric.

Meanwhile, ivory satin takes shape in the form of long double-breasted waistcoat, complimented with a detachable zippered arm cover and Kurt Cobain-inspired sunglasses. Monogramed suits join patent leather trench coats with windbreaker sleeves, whereas scuba vests bleed into flowing blush skirts. Sportswear is paired with feminine kitten heels, while gothic stomper boots carry the collection's inherently rebellious tone.

Take a look at Gucci's Cruise 2024 collection in the gallery above.