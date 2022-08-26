Gucci Celebrates Stanley Kubrick's Most Iconic Films in Latest Campaign
Gucci has unveiled the latest campaign spotlighting its "Exquisite" collection, which made its debut on the runway at Milan Fashion Week for the Fall/Winter 2022 season featuring a collaboration with adidas. The visuals celebrate the iconic works of Stanley Kubrick, with models standing in recognizable scenes from films such as 2001: A Space Odyssey, The Shining, Eyes Wide Shut and more.
"The 'Exquisite' campaign is my tribute to cinema and to one of its brightest maestros, Stanley Kubrick. A philosophic filmmaker who, better than others, emanated the magic of that inextricable knot through which cinema exudes life and magnifies it," creative director Alessandro Michele explained in a press release. Illustrating the story behind each and every garment in the FW22 collection, the designer reenacted Kubrick's movies, with an adidas x Gucci gown worn in a scene of Barry Lyndon, a dress in The Shining, pearl-embellished looks in Eyes Wide Shut and more.
See the campaign imagery above and watch the film down below paying homage to each film.