Gubernatorial candidate at Trump rally says he will 'take sex education out of the schools and put it back in the homes where it belongs'

Hannah Getahun
·2 min read
Nebraska candidate for governor Charles Herbster greets guests before the start of a rally with former President Donald Trump on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. The rally at the I80 Speedway was rescheduled from Friday after severe weather passed through the area.
Nebraska candidate for governor Charles Herbster greets guests before the start of a rally with former President Donald Trump on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska.Scott Olson/Getty Images

  • Charles Herbster said he would put sex education "back in the homes where it belongs."

  • The Nebraskan Gubernatorial candidate also said he was going to "quit CRT" in the state.

  • Herbster has been accused of sexual assault by eight women, two of whom have come forward publicly.

Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster said that sex education should be taken out of schools and "put back in the homes" during a Trump campaign rally in Greenwood, Nebraska, on Sunday.

The Trump-endorsed Republican said he was going to "quit CRT" and "cut taxes" before going in on sex education.

"We're gonna take sex education out of the schools and put it back in the homes where it belongs," Herbster said Sunday evening to the Trump crowd.

An April 14 report from the Nebraska Examiner quoted eight women who accused Herbster of sexual misconduct between 2017 and 2022. Many of them had been groped during a 2019 Republican fundraiser in Douglas County, Nebraska. Three people have spoken on the record to corroborate the claims.

Elizabeth Todsen, an employee of State Sen. Dave Murman, who was present at the dinner, came forward as Herbster's second public accuser on Saturday.

Todsen told the Examiner that after Herbster groped her while greeting her table, "it was just all a blur after that happened because it was all I could think about."

"This decision to come forward with my story has been extremely difficult due to my fear of repercussions from Charles W. Herbster, a powerful voice in Nebraska politics," Todsen said to Insider in a statement provided on behalf of her lawyer. "But after thinking about this for years now, I know that it is time that Nebraskans know about the horrible actions made by Charles W. Herbster."

Previously, State Sen. Julie Slama was the only person not quoted anonymously in the Examiner's story. Herbster has since filed a lawsuit against her.

In a press release sent to Insider, Herbster – CEO and President of Carico Farms and Herbster Angus Farms – denied all the allegations.

"Charles W. Herbster has already filed legal action against one of the people named in reports and will be taking legal action against others," the release said. "He will not stop fighting until his name is cleared and he is vindicated."

Trump also defended Herbster during the rally, saying that the accusations were "malicious charges to derail him."

Read the original article on Business Insider

