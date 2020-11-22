Guatemala condemns fire at Congress; 12 injured in protests

  • Debris lays in front of graffiti that reads in Spanish "Corrupt," outside of the Congress building that was damaged during protests in Guatemala City, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Protesters broke into the building and set it partially on fire amid growing demonstrations against President Alejandro Giammattei and the legislature for approving a controversial budget that cut educational and health spending. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
    1/8

    Guatemala Protest

    Debris lays in front of graffiti that reads in Spanish "Corrupt," outside of the Congress building that was damaged during protests in Guatemala City, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Protesters broke into the building and set it partially on fire amid growing demonstrations against President Alejandro Giammattei and the legislature for approving a controversial budget that cut educational and health spending. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
  • A traffic officer removes debris from the front of the Congress building that was damaged during protests in Guatemala City, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Protesters broke into the building and set it partially on fire amid growing demonstrations against President Alejandro Giammattei and the legislature for approving a controversial budget that cut educational and health spending. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
    2/8

    Guatemala Protest

    A traffic officer removes debris from the front of the Congress building that was damaged during protests in Guatemala City, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Protesters broke into the building and set it partially on fire amid growing demonstrations against President Alejandro Giammattei and the legislature for approving a controversial budget that cut educational and health spending. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
  • People walk past an area of the Congress building damaged during protests in Guatemala City, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Protesters broke into the building and set it partially on fire amid growing demonstrations against President Alejandro Giammattei and the legislature for approving a controversial budget that cut educational and health spending. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
    3/8

    Guatemala Protest

    People walk past an area of the Congress building damaged during protests in Guatemala City, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Protesters broke into the building and set it partially on fire amid growing demonstrations against President Alejandro Giammattei and the legislature for approving a controversial budget that cut educational and health spending. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Ice creme vendor Manuel Sosa walks in front of the Congress building area that was damaged during protests in Guatemala City, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Protesters broke into the building and set it partially on fire amid growing demonstrations against President Alejandro Giammattei and the legislature for approving a controversial budget that cut educational and health spending. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
    4/8

    Guatemala Protest

    Ice creme vendor Manuel Sosa walks in front of the Congress building area that was damaged during protests in Guatemala City, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Protesters broke into the building and set it partially on fire amid growing demonstrations against President Alejandro Giammattei and the legislature for approving a controversial budget that cut educational and health spending. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
  • Police officers patrol in front of the Congress building that was damaged during protests in Guatemala City, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Protesters broke into the building and set it partially on fire amid growing demonstrations against President Alejandro Giammattei and the legislature for approving a controversial budget that cut educational and health spending. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
    5/8

    Guatemala Protest

    Police officers patrol in front of the Congress building that was damaged during protests in Guatemala City, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Protesters broke into the building and set it partially on fire amid growing demonstrations against President Alejandro Giammattei and the legislature for approving a controversial budget that cut educational and health spending. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
  • Demonstrators use transits signs as shields in front of the Congress building after protesters set a part of the building on fire, in Guatemala City, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Hundreds of protesters were protesting in various parts of the country Saturday against Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei and members of Congress for the approval of the 2021 budget that reduced funds for education, health and the fight for human rights. (AP Photo/Oliver De Ros)
    6/8

    Guatemala Protest

    Demonstrators use transits signs as shields in front of the Congress building after protesters set a part of the building on fire, in Guatemala City, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Hundreds of protesters were protesting in various parts of the country Saturday against Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei and members of Congress for the approval of the 2021 budget that reduced funds for education, health and the fight for human rights. (AP Photo/Oliver De Ros)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A painted anarchy symbol adorns a door of the Metropolitan Cathedral in Guatemala City, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Protesters also broke into the building and set Congress partially on fire amid growing demonstrations against President Alejandro Giammattei and the legislature for approving a controversial budget that cut educational and health spending. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
    7/8

    Guatemala Protest

    A painted anarchy symbol adorns a door of the Metropolitan Cathedral in Guatemala City, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Protesters also broke into the building and set Congress partially on fire amid growing demonstrations against President Alejandro Giammattei and the legislature for approving a controversial budget that cut educational and health spending. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
  • A man is detained by police near the Congress building after protesters set a part of the building on fire, in Guatemala City, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Hundreds of protesters were protesting in various parts of the country Saturday against Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei and members of Congress for the approval of the 2021 budget that reduced funds for education, health and the fight for human rights. (AP Photo/Oliver De Ros)
    8/8

    Guatemala Protest

    A man is detained by police near the Congress building after protesters set a part of the building on fire, in Guatemala City, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Hundreds of protesters were protesting in various parts of the country Saturday against Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei and members of Congress for the approval of the 2021 budget that reduced funds for education, health and the fight for human rights. (AP Photo/Oliver De Ros)
Debris lays in front of graffiti that reads in Spanish "Corrupt," outside of the Congress building that was damaged during protests in Guatemala City, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Protesters broke into the building and set it partially on fire amid growing demonstrations against President Alejandro Giammattei and the legislature for approving a controversial budget that cut educational and health spending. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
A traffic officer removes debris from the front of the Congress building that was damaged during protests in Guatemala City, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Protesters broke into the building and set it partially on fire amid growing demonstrations against President Alejandro Giammattei and the legislature for approving a controversial budget that cut educational and health spending. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
People walk past an area of the Congress building damaged during protests in Guatemala City, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Protesters broke into the building and set it partially on fire amid growing demonstrations against President Alejandro Giammattei and the legislature for approving a controversial budget that cut educational and health spending. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Ice creme vendor Manuel Sosa walks in front of the Congress building area that was damaged during protests in Guatemala City, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Protesters broke into the building and set it partially on fire amid growing demonstrations against President Alejandro Giammattei and the legislature for approving a controversial budget that cut educational and health spending. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Police officers patrol in front of the Congress building that was damaged during protests in Guatemala City, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Protesters broke into the building and set it partially on fire amid growing demonstrations against President Alejandro Giammattei and the legislature for approving a controversial budget that cut educational and health spending. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Demonstrators use transits signs as shields in front of the Congress building after protesters set a part of the building on fire, in Guatemala City, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Hundreds of protesters were protesting in various parts of the country Saturday against Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei and members of Congress for the approval of the 2021 budget that reduced funds for education, health and the fight for human rights. (AP Photo/Oliver De Ros)
A painted anarchy symbol adorns a door of the Metropolitan Cathedral in Guatemala City, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Protesters also broke into the building and set Congress partially on fire amid growing demonstrations against President Alejandro Giammattei and the legislature for approving a controversial budget that cut educational and health spending. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
A man is detained by police near the Congress building after protesters set a part of the building on fire, in Guatemala City, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Hundreds of protesters were protesting in various parts of the country Saturday against Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei and members of Congress for the approval of the 2021 budget that reduced funds for education, health and the fight for human rights. (AP Photo/Oliver De Ros)
SONIA PÉREZ D.
·3 min read

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s government called fires set by protesters at Congress “terrorist acts” while the Inter-American Human Rights Commission on Sunday condemned what it called an “excessive use of force” by police against demonstrators opposed to a new budget that slashes social spending.

Protesters broke into the Congress building and set one office afire on Saturday, and tossed rocks at police. Flames poured out of the building's neoclassical facade.

Police used tear gas and nightsticks to push demonstrators back, attacking not only about 1,000 demonstrators in front of Congress but also a much larger protest in front of the country's National Palace. Some protesters also damaged bus stations.

The commission wrote in its Twitter account that it “condemns the excessive use of force by authorities against demonstrators" but also asked for an investigation into "the acts of vandalism against Congress, after which State agents indiscriminately suppressed the protest.”

It said governments “must respect peaceful demonstration,” but when faced with violence, they "must identify persons — protesters or third parties — who risk rights or infringe State property. ”

The protests was part of growing demonstrations against President Alejandro Giammattei and the legislature for approving a budget that cut educational and health spending. Lawmakers approved $65,000 to pay for meals for themselves, but cut funding for coronavirus patients and human rights agencies.

Giammattei's interior minister, Gendri Reyes, said “a group of people attacked with terrorist acts, throwing firebombs to destroy Congress buildings. They tossed rocks and used weapons against security forces.”

About 10,000 demonstrated protested in front of the National Palace in Guatemala City against corruption and the budget, which protesters say was negotiated and passed by legislators in secret while the Central American country was distracted by the fallout of back-to-back Hurricanes Eta and Iota as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are outraged by poverty, injustice, the way they have stolen the public’s money,” said psychology professor Rosa de Chavarría.

“I feel like the future is being stolen from us. We don’t see any changes; this cannot continue like this,” said Mauricio Ramírez, a 20-year-old university student.

The amount of damage to the building was unclear, but the flames initially appeared to have affected legislative offices, rather than the main hall of Congress.

Giammattei condemned the fires in his Twitter account Saturday.

“Anyone who is proven to have participated in the criminal acts will be punished with the full force of the law.” He wrote that he defended people’s right to protest, “but neither can we allow people to vandalize public or private property.”

The president said he had been meeting with various groups to present changes to the budget.

Protesters were also upset by recent moves by the Supreme Court and attorney general that they saw as attempts to undermine the fight against corruption.

Vice President Guillermo Castillo has offered to resign, telling Giammattei that both men should leave their positions “for the good of the country.” He also suggested vetoing the approved budget, firing government officials and attempting more outreach to various sectors around the country.

Giammattei had not responded publicly to that proposal and Castillo did not share the president’s reaction. Castillo said he would not resign alone.

The spending plan was negotiated in secret and approved by Congress before dawn Wednesday.

The Roman Catholic Church leadership in Guatemala also called on Giammattei to veto the budget Friday.

“It was a devious blow to the people because Guatemala was between natural disasters, there are signs of government corruption, clientelism in the humanitarian aid,” said Jordan Rodas, the country’s human rights prosecutor.

He said the budget appeared to favor ministries that have historically been hot spots of corruption.

In 2015, mass streets protests against corruption led to the resignation of President Otto Pérez Molina, his Vice President Roxana Baldetti and members of his Cabinet. Both the former president and Baldetti are in jail awaiting trials in corruption cases.

Latest Stories

  • Report: Donovan Mitchell agrees to max extension with Jazz

    The All-Star guard has struck a chord with the Jazz since arriving in Utah. Now, it looks like he's sticking around for a while.

  • Report: Raptors lose Serge Ibaka to Clippers in free agency

    The Toronto Raptors have lost another piece of their championship team to the Los Angeles Clippers.

  • Report: Bogdan Bogdanovic signs 4-year, $72M offer sheet with Hawks

    The Kings have 48 hours to match the deal.

  • Joe Burrow leaves Sunday's game on cart after suffering injury

    Joe Burrow left Sunday's game with an injury.

  • Week 11 is about redemption and statement wins | More Football

    The Ravens and Chiefs are aiming to avenge a few surprising losses while the Colts look to make a statement with a win vs. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

  • Predicting the AFC playoff teams | More Football

    There are several teams in the hunt for the AFC's seven playoff seeds, with the Bills and Dolphins fighting for the AFC East lead, while the Colts and Titans fight for the division and a wild-card spot. Who will emerge from a jam-packed race?

  • UFC 255 full results: Figueiredo submits Perez; Shevchenko outpoints Maia

    UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo easily defended his title against challenger Alex Perez in the main event of UFC 255 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

  • Runner Luc Bruchet nearly hits Olympic standard at 10,000m race in B.C.

    Four Canadian runners set personal-best times in an official 10,000-metre race on a cool Saturday night in Burnaby, B.C., led by Luc Bruchet, who was 49 ½ seconds shy of the Tokyo Olympic qualifying standard. The Vancouver resident's time of 28 minutes 17.33 seconds at Swangard Stadium is the fastest 10,000 on Canadian soil since Jeff Schiebler ran 28:07.06 at the 2001 world championships at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium. "It's still a long way to the standard but I know I can give the 28-minute barrier a good crack in a bigger race," said Bruchet, who was 37th in the 5,000 in his 2016 Olympic debut at Rio. "It's still possible to get [on the Canadian team] on the ranking system. I'll be trying to run as fast as I can over the 5,000 and 10,000." Bruchet, 29, ranked 62nd and 123rd in the world across those distances before Saturday's event, the second in the Saturday Night Lights Endurance Series organized by B.C. Athletics. His 2019 season best of 13:30.36 in the 5,000 is a little more than 16 seconds above the 13:13.50 Olympic standard. 'Nostalgic place to race' Finishing behind Bruchet on Saturday was Vancouver's Kieran Lumb (28:17.55), John Gay of Kelowna, B.C. (28:18.10) and 2016 Olympian Charles Philibert-Thiboutot, who led early on and clocked 28:45.42, three seconds off Alain Bordeleau's Quebec record. "There were a couple of coaches but not another soul in the stands," said Bruchet, a three-time Canadian cross-country champion. "It felt pretty weird being in a large venue like Swangard [with a capacity of 5,000 to 7,500]. It was cool we had 20 to 25 fans along the back straight. "For me it's a nostalgic place to race as the B.C. high school championships used to always occur there. With all the craziness in the world lately it felt awesome to run a real race." Lumb, Gay and Bruchet are confirmed for a third SNL race in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic on Dec. 5 at Swangard, complete with a timing crew and officials. Justin Kent, who qualified to represent Canada at the half marathon world championship in Poland before Athletics Canada withdrew its team days before the October race, did not compete Saturday. He is focused on preparing for his marathon debut in Arizona next month. Former University of British Columbia runner Theo Hunt ran 3 km as a time trial while Burnaby's Cam Proceviat paced the foursome through 3,000 metres.

  • Report: Donovan Mitchell agrees to 5-year max extension with Jazz

    Donovan Mitchell has agreed to a max, 5-year, $195 million extension with the Utah Jazz.

  • Oregon jumps into the top 10 in post-Week 12 AP top 25

    The Ducks beat UCLA 38-35 and moved up two spots thanks to Indiana's loss.

  • UFC 256: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling reportedly becomes second title fight scratched

    The title fight is the second to be pulled from the card.

  • Titans, Ravens get into pregame shouting match involving Mike Vrabel, John Harbaugh

    Things got heated before kickoff in Baltimore between players and coaches — and coaches and coaches.

  • NBA rumor and transaction tracker: Bucks add depth after failing to sign Bogdan Bogdanovic

    The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.

  • Off Their Game Week 11 - Todd Gurley

    The Falcons RB has nine TD's in nine games this season - but expect a down week vs. the Saints.

  • Off Their Game Week 11 - Robby Anderson

    With P.J. Walker in at QB, the Panthers wideout could be poised for a down game.

  • Over/Under Week 11 - Tom Brady

    Will the Buccaneers QB toss a pair of touchdowns on MNF?

  • Off Their Game Week 11 - DJ Chark

    FFL Flash Alerts - The Jaguars WR gets a tough test at home today - can he find success against the Steelers?

  • Fantasy Faceoff Week 11 - Ryan Tannehill vs. Alex Smith

    Ryan Tannehill or Alex Smith: which QB is the better play in Week 11?

  • Player Prop Week 11 - Dalvin Cook

    Will the Vikings RB go over/under 103.5 rushing yards vs. Dallas in week 11?

  • Player Prop Week 11 - Keenan Allen

    Will the Chargers WR stay hot in his Week 11 matchup vs. the Jets?