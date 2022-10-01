Guardsman from Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Found Dead at Army Barracks in London

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top proceeds towards Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.

Tristan Fewings/Getty

An 18-year-old guardsman who walked with Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during her funeral just two weeks ago was found unresponsive Wednesday at army barracks in London.

Jack Burnell-Williams served with the Household Cavalry, having walked with the Queen's coffin from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, before he was found dead at Hyde Park Barracks in Knightsbridge just before 4 p.m. local time on Wednesday, per The Guardian.

"It is with sadness that we can confirm the death of Trooper Jack Burnell-Williams on 28 September 2022 at Hyde Park Barracks," an army spokesperson told the publication. "Our thoughts are with the soldier's family and friends at this difficult time and we ask that their privacy is respected."

Tragic news ‘Wonderful’ soldier, 18, who walked alongside Queen’s coffin during her funeral procession is found dead at his barracks. Household Cavalry trooper Jack Burnell-Williams, played a key role in the royal send-off as one of the men who protected her coffin. @HCav1660 😢 pic.twitter.com/Q1XMTg12Qc — ASA Forces Charity 🇬🇧 (@AncreSommeScot) September 30, 2022

Burnell-Williams' death, while "unexpected," is not being treated as suspicious following an inspection, Metropolitan Police shared in a statement to PEOPLE. "Officers will assist with preparing a report for the coroner."

The Bearer Party transfer the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, into the State Hearse at Wellington Arch following the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.

Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty

"Never ever thought I would be saying this but we as a family are all heartbroken with the sudden passing of our wonderful son Jak Williams yesterday," his mother, Laura, reportedly shared to Facebook, per The Independent, before her posts were either privatized or removed.

Related video: Queen Elizabeth's maid of honor died night before state funeral

Days before his child's death, Dan Burnell shared several videos of his son — who family seemingly called "Jak" — taking part in Queen Elizabeth's surface, alongside the caption "My son doing his duty for the queen on her final journey, so proud of you Jak Williams xx very proud father xx."

Story continues

Jak's sister, Elisha, shared a message on Friday that the family will be letting off balloons in his memory Saturday at the Bryntirion Football Club.

"Please spread the word and join us in celebrating my boys life," she wrote in a post. "Blue colors to be worn preferably and also blue balloons."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Her Majesty's state funeral was held at Westminster Abbey in London on Sept. 19, where 2,000 leaders and royals from around the world attended. A committal service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle was then held, and the Queen was eventually buried beside her husband, Prince Philip, her father, King George VI, her mother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mothe,r, and her sister, Princess Margaret.

The Queen's cause of death was recently revealed as old age, per a document published by National Records of Scotland on Thursday. She died peacefully at Balmoral Castle.