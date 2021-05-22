Guards Who Slept Through Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Get No-Jail Deal

Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Two federal jail guards who failed to monitor Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself and then lied about what they were doing have struck a no-jail plea deal with prosecutors.

The agreement with Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, who literally fell asleep on the job at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, was disclosed in a letter to the judge overseeing their case.

“After a thorough investigation, and based on the facts of this case and the personal circumstances of the defendants, the Government has determined that the interests of justice will best be served by deferring prosecution,” prosecutors wrote.

The pair will get supervised release and community service in exchange for their agreement to cooperate with a Justice Department Inspector General review of Epstein’s jailhouse death.

The financier was being held without bail on sex trafficking charges when, authorities found, he took his own life in August 2019.

Noel and Thomas—who were on mandatory overtime because of staffing issues—were supposed to check on Epstein and other inmates every 30 minutes but instead napped and shopped online. Then, prosecutors say, they falsified records to cover up the lapse.

