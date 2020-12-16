Guardion Health Sciences Announces Development of New Vision/Energy Support Drink – EPIQ-V

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI) (“Guardion” or the “Company”), a specialty health sciences company that develops clinically supported nutrition, medical foods and medical devices, with a focus in the ocular health marketplace, announced progress on the introduction of its new vision support/energy drink, Epiq-V, which is under development for the United States and international markets.



Epiq-V contains Lutein, a primary ingredient in the Company’s flagship product, Lumega-Z, and is being developed for an adult market as a vision health and support product concurrently with a second formulation for introduction as a visual attention and energy drink primarily focused on the youth market to support video gaming and other close-up device viewing requirements for this age group. The initial round of testing has been completed and the final round is currently underway and expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2021. The commercial product is expected to be available 12 to 16 weeks after the final round of testing. With respect to the Asian market, specifically China, the Company has already filed and been granted a trademark (utilizing Chinese characters) for the Epiq-V brand name. Trademark protection for the brand has also been submitted for approval in the United States.

David Evans, Ph.D., Guardion’s interim President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Science Officer, stated, “We have long emphasized the importance of using our unique formulation capabilities to access markets both in the United States and internationally, and during 2020 we established a presence in Asia. With the development and eventual distribution of Epiq-V, we hope to expand our presence in Asia by providing a product line that is designed to support overall ocular health and attention.”

Dr. Evans concluded, “We are very proud of our approach to product development, which includes the integration of research-driven science combined with the development of innovative products that appeal to a wide range of demographics. We look forward to providing further updates on Epiq-V and other products as warranted.”

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion is a specialty health sciences company that develops clinically supported nutrition, medical foods and medical devices, with a focus in the ocular health marketplace. Located in San Diego, California, the Company combines targeted nutrition with innovative, evidence-based diagnostic technology. Guardion boasts impressive Scientific and Medical Advisory Boards. Information and risk factors with respect to Guardion and its business, including its ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies, may be obtained in the Company’s filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward- looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

