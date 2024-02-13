Guardiola urges patience from Haaland ahead of Champions League return

Pep Guardiola has told Erling Haaland to relax and focus on his body language ahead of Manchester City’s Champions League return.

The Norwegian recently returned after a two-month foot injury, bagging two goals against Everton at the weekend.

Guardiola feels the striker is too distracted with adding to his goal tally, and needs to relax more.

“But we cannot forget he has been two months out, which is a lot of time for a guy who is so tall,” the City manager said on Monday, 12 February.

“Back to the dynamic is not easy. He’s a huge competitor who wants to score goals. Ok, we know that, so relax.”