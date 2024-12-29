Guardiola relieved as Man City end ‘struggle to win games’ at Leicester

Pep Guardiola said relief was his overriding emotion after Manchester City ended their winless run at Leicester.

Savinho and Erling Haaland got the goals as the Citizens secured their first win in six games and just the club’s second victory in their last 14 fixtures.

City were far from convincing in Guardiola’s 500th game in charge of the club as Leicester edged the possession, hit the woodwork, and created more big chances (3-2). However, the Premier League champions bounced back from a torrid period to round off 2024 with a win on the road.

Savinho’s first goal since his summer arrival from Troyes opened the scoring on 21 minutes, before the Brazilian turned provider for the second as Haaland headed in his cross to seal the win after the break.

Guardiola could not hide his relief at full-time as City, who move within four points of the top four, got a badly ‘needed’ three points.

“We needed it. All of us. It was not the ideal performance but hopefully the victories will give our mood a better position,” Guardiola said to Sky Sports.

“It’s important to win, it was tight, second half. We didn’t have enough energy to sustain 90 minutes but hopefully in the new year we can bounce back a bit from a bad moment.

“For the result we have to do something. If you don’t perform the results won’t come. Now, in the position we are in the results are the most important thing to get points and help our minds. We have another game at home next and many good things happened today.

“Just relief, that is the word to express how all of us feel. We have done incredible things and now we struggle to win games so now it’s just relief.”

