Guardiola: Man City will be judged by Champions League results

Pep Guardiola admitted his time at Manchester City will be judged on Champions League success, despite remaining in the hunt for three trophies this season.

Five points behind Arsenal in the hunt for the Premier League title, City face Burnley on Saturday in the FA Cup quarter-finals as the push for a potential treble continues.

Before that, City's focus will be on their European campaign, with their last-16 tie with RB Leipzig delicately poised after a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Last month, Riyad Mahrez's opening goal was cancelled out by Josko Gvardiol's second-half equaliser, leaving everything to play for at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

City stand as the favourites for many to go all the way in the Champions League this season, though they have fallen short in previous campaigns when shouldering such expectations.

While Guardiola has won a plethora of honours during his time with the club, he conceded he will be judged on whether he can deliver long-awaited Champions League glory.

"Yes," he replied when asked if that was the case at the pre-match press conference, "It doesn't mean I agree with that, but absolutely we will be judged by this competition.

"Every team at this stage has a lot of qualities and many strengths. Tomorrow, we have to impose our game and do what we have to do. We have to win the game, so it is easy.

"It is not about how many goals we have to score; it is just to win the game - that is what we have to do."

Though others will look to the Champions League as the be-all and end-all for City, Guardiola outlined the importance of competing in three competitions at this stage of the season.

"It's really important to be alive for the last few months of the season, so you do as much as you can to extend the chance to be in the competitions, to still be in Europe, or in the Premier League, to be close to Arsenal," he said.

"I don't know any team, manager or player who plays in a competition and tries not to win. I've never met anyone like that. Everyone wants to win, there's no exception here."