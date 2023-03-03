Guardiola expects Kompany to become Man City manager: 'It's written in the stars'

Pep Guardiola backed Vincent Kompany to become Manchester City manager after the Premier League champions were drawn against their former captain in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Kompany will face City for the first time as a coach when Burnley visit the Etihad Stadium in the last eight.

The former centre-back spent 11 years at City as a player, captaining the club four Premier League titles.

Kompany has similarly impressed with Burnley, who were relegated from the top flight last season but are clear at the top of the Championship, 19 points clear of third place with promotion almost assured.

To Guardiola, it is clear his ex-skipper is cut out for the top job at the Etihad Stadium.

"I'm impressed with the consistency. The Championship is so difficult for the amount of games," Guardiola said. "The consistency so far is unbelievable.

"They are close to being promoted again to the Premier League next season. Personally, I'm delighted with his success, what he is doing in Burnley. I think all of us, our fans are happy he'll be back.

"He will be back sooner or later. So, I think his destiny to become the manager of Manchester City is already written in the stars. It's going to happen. I don't know when, but it's going to happen."

Asked if Kompany could be his direct successor, Guardiola replied: "Sooner or later, he will be manager for Manchester City. When? I don't know, but I'm pretty sure."

It is not a topic Guardiola has discussed with Kompany as he added: "No, it's my feeling.

"Maybe I'm wrong, but he has all the attributes – work ethic, knowledge of the game, well respected, experienced. Doing what he has done is so difficult, and he's doing really, really well.

"He knows the club, knows the environment, knows our fans, knows what our people need. The destiny is there."