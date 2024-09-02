Guardians visit the Royals to open 3-game series

Cleveland Guardians (78-59, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (75-63, third in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Gavin Williams (2-7, 4.99 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Royals: Michael Wacha (11-6, 3.50 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Royals -114, Guardians -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Cleveland Guardians to begin a three-game series.

Kansas City has gone 41-28 at home and 75-63 overall. The Royals have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .421.

Cleveland has gone 35-34 on the road and 78-59 overall. The Guardians have gone 57-8 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Monday is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The Royals hold a 7-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with 80 extra base hits (39 doubles, 11 triples and 30 home runs). Paul DeJong is 7-for-33 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 34 home runs while slugging .531. Josh Naylor is 11-for-37 with three doubles, a home run and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .225 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .268 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Royals: Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (thumb), Lucas Erceg: day-to-day (hand), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Will Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (back), Dan Altavilla: 60-Day IL (oblique), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (hip), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press