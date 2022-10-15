Guardians rookie Árias starting at 1B in Game 3 vs Yankees

Cleveland Guardians Josh Naylor is checked by a trainer after legging out a base hit against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of Game 2 of an American League Division baseball series, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians rookie infielder Gabriel Árias will make just his second career major league start at first base Saturday night in Game 3 of the AL Division Series against the New York Yankees.

Árias will replace Josh Naylor, who came up hobbling in Game 2 after beating out an infield single in Cleveland's 4-2 win on Friday. Naylor came back this season after suffering a grotesque break of his right ankle last season.

Naylor will be Cleveland's designated hitter in Game 3. The best-of-five series is tied at 1-all.

Manager Terry Francona's other option at first is Owen Miller, but he's 0 for 8 in the postseason and hitless in four at-bats against New York with three strikeouts.

Árias is one of the many rookies spread out across Cleveland's roster, baseball's youngest.

Primarily a middle infielder, the 22-year-old Árias made his only appearance at first on Sept. 29 against Tampa Bay. A right-handed hitter, Árias batted .191 with one homer and five RBIs in 16 games.

Árias broke his right hand earlier this season at Triple-A Columbus. He played 10 games at first late in the minor league season for the Clippers.

