Guardians rally for 3 in 9th, send A's to 10th straight loss

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BRIAN DULIK
·3 min read
  • Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez, center, celebrates with José Ramírez, left, and Andrés Gimenez, right, after scoring the winning run against the Oakland Athletics during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    1/4

    Athletics Guardians Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez, center, celebrates with José Ramírez, left, and Andrés Gimenez, right, after scoring the winning run against the Oakland Athletics during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Paul Blackburn applauds a defensive play by Elvis Andrus against the Cleveland Guardians during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    2/4

    Athletics Guardians Baseball

    Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Paul Blackburn applauds a defensive play by Elvis Andrus against the Cleveland Guardians during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez hits a double against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    3/4

    Athletics Guardians Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez hits a double against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez fields the ball and throws out Oakland Athletics' Elvis Andrus at first base during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    4/4

    Athletics Guardians Baseball

    Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez fields the ball and throws out Oakland Athletics' Elvis Andrus at first base during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez, center, celebrates with José Ramírez, left, and Andrés Gimenez, right, after scoring the winning run against the Oakland Athletics during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Paul Blackburn applauds a defensive play by Elvis Andrus against the Cleveland Guardians during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez hits a double against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez fields the ball and throws out Oakland Athletics' Elvis Andrus at first base during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cleveland Guardians
    Cleveland Guardians
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez doubled twice, then homered to begin a three-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Cleveland Guardians sent Oakland to its 10th straight loss, beating the Athletics 3-2 Friday night.

The A's are struck in their first double-digit skid since 2011 and have outscored 60-20 during the streak. Oakland has the worst record in the American League at 20-40 and has not won since May 29 against Texas.

Oakland starter Paul Blackburn pitched eight shutout innings in the longest outing of his career, allowing four hits and striking out three.

Ramírez, who leads the majors with 56 RBIs, was the only baserunner to get past second until the ninth for the young Guardians, who have won nine of 11 and moved two games above .500.

Ramírez hit his 16th homer to lead off the ninth against Dany Jiménez (2-4) to make it 2-1.

Cleveland then loaded the bases with no outs and Owen Miller hit a tying sacrifice fly. Sam Moll relieved and gave up an infield single to Steven Kwan that loaded the bases.

Luke Maile followed with a sacrice fly, setting off a celebration in the rain that unexpectedly arrived during the inning.

Converted outfielder Anthony Gose (2-0) struck out two of the three batters he faced in the ninth. Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie worked six innings, allowing two runs on homers by Seth Brown and Sean Murphy.

Oscar Gonzalez went 1 for 4, giving him hits in 13 of his first 14 career games. Roger Maris held the previous Cleveland franchise mark with 12.

Brown homered in the first and Murphy went deep in the second. Oakland has 37 home runs -- the second fewest in baseball -- and only managed five hits to drop its league-low batting average to .209.

DOWNWARD SPIRAL

Athletics RHP Lou Trivino, who posted a team-high 22 saves in 2021, is tied for the most losses by a reliever in the American League with five. The deposed closer has a 9.20 ERA in 21 appearances this season, allowing 15 earned runs in 14 2/3 innings. “Lou is one of the guys in the bullpen that we need to have success,” manager Mark Kotsay said. “And he’s had it here before.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: 2B Jed Lowrie (wrist, shoulder soreness) was not in the lineup after being involved in an collision on the bases Thursday. Kotsay said Lowrie “is pretty sore and has been in for treatment, but there is no guarantee he’ll be available off the bench.” Lowrie has gone hitless in nine straight at-bats as part of a 5-for-42 slump.

Guardians: RHP Aaron Civale (left gluteal soreness), who was injured May 20 against Detroit, will make a second rehab start for Triple-A Columbus. Civale threw 50 pitches in two innings Thursday, allowing two runs at Indianapolis. “By his account, Aaron was a little rusty, so he’ll pitch again in five days,” manager Terry Francona said.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Frankie Montas (2-6, 3.06 ERA) seeks to stop his career-long losing streak at five. Montas has a 2.87 ERA and is holding opponents to a .214 average over his past nine starts, but has not earned a win.

Guardians: RHP Zach Plesac (2-4, 4.72 ERA) has one win in his last seven starts, striking out eight over six innings in a 3-2 victory at Baltimore on June 5. Plesac has a 1-3 record with a 6.21 ERA during the timeframe.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tom Brady Dyes Hair Orange and Red During Pediatric Cancer Charity Event: 'That's Cold!'

    Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers raised over $100,000 for pediatric cancer patients during Wednesday's Cut and Color for a Cure event

  • Tom Brady held a news conference. This is what he said about those Dolphins rumors

    Tom Brady held his first Tampa Bay Buccaneers news conference since he announced his return after a 40-day retirement to return to the team earlier this year.

  • Tom Brady unsuccessfully addresses rumor he spoke to Dolphins in offseason

    Tom Brady said he had "a lot of conversations with a lot of different people" this offseason.

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,

  • Finland trips Canada 2-0 in U18 women's world hockey opener

    MADISON, Wis. — They had their chances and almost double the number of shots, but Canada couldn't find net and dropped a 2-0 decision to Finland in Monday's opening-round action of the U18 women's World Hockey Championship at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wis. Ada Eronen and Oona Havana scored for Finland and Emilia Kyrkko stopped 40 shots for the shutout. Hailey MacLeod of Abbotsford, B.C. stopped 13 of 15 shots in the Canadian net. Finland went 1-for-6 on the power play, while Canada went 0-for-2.

  • Uguak hits game-winning 3 as Stingers complete comeback over River Lions for 3rd straight win

    Aher Uguak nailed a walk-off three-pointer during the Elam Ending to lift the defending champion Edmonton Stingers over the Niagara River Lions with a 79-77 road victory on Monday night in CEBL action at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines, Ont. Edmonton completed the comeback after trailing 45-39 at the half and 69-63 entering the Elam Ending, with the target score set for 78. Brody Clarke led the team with 18 points, while hometown product Jordan Baker posted a double-double with 13 rebounds

  • NHL Draft: Oilers' biggest needs, top prospects

    Here's how the Edmonton Oilers look heading into the 2022 NHL Draft.

  • Canadiens hire Olympic hero Marie-Philip Poulin as player development consultant.

    MONTREAL — Canadian Olympian Marie-Philip Poulin has scored a front-office position with the Montreal Canadiens. The National Hockey League club announced Tuesday that Poulin, a four-time Olympic medallist with Canada's national women's hockey team, is joining the team as a part-time player development consultant. "Marie-Philip is one of the best players on the planet and she has won at the highest level, which will be very beneficial for our players," Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said

  • Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • Canadian soccer players back training, but talks continue on new deal

    VANCOUVER — Canada's men's soccer team is back to training, but the players say there's still work to be done on reaching a new deal with the sport's national governing body. A friendly game against Panama was cancelled Sunday after the Canadian athletes refused to play, citing "unnecessarily prolonged" negotiations over a new contract. Training sessions on Friday and Saturday were also scrapped due to the contract dispute. The players met with senior leaders of Canada Soccer on Sunday night, an

  • Will the Lightning and Rangers keep us guessing?

    After dropping the first two games at Madison Square Garden, the Tampa Bay Lightning found a way past goaltender Igor Shesterkin to even up the series on home ice.

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Figure skating's minimum age rises to 17 before 2026 Olympics

    An impassioned plea from Canadian physician Dr. Jane Moran may have played a part in figure skating's decision to raise the eligible age limit for competition. No 15-year-old skaters will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Olympics following the controversy surrounding Russian national champion Kamila Valieva at this year's Beijing Games after the International Skating Union voted 110-16 on Tuesday to raise the minimum age to 17. Moran, the chair of the ISU's Medical Commission, sounded on the ve

  • Road Warriors draw on experience as Finals move to Boston

    BOSTON (AP) — Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have no problem playing on the road. The Celtics, meanwhile, haven't been lights-out in Boston during these playoffs. As the NBA Finals shift to TD Garden for Wednesday's Game 3 with the series tied at 1, the Celtics ought to have the advantage, but recent numbers suggest otherwise. Boston is 5-4 at home and 8-3 on the road this postseason. The Warriors, meanwhile, have won at least one away game in 26 consecutive playoff series. “We alwa

  • Why the Blue Jays should (or shouldn’t) call up Gabriel Moreno

    With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.

  • Canada's Mitton 3rd in women's shot put at Continental Tour meet in the Netherlands

    Canadian record holder Sarah Mitton continued a string of strong shot put performances on Monday at the FBK Games in Hengelo, Netherlands. Mitton threw a best of 19.24 metres in six attempts to place third of nine competitors at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event. American Chase Ealey, who ranks fourth in the world, was victorious in a personal-best 19.98, raising her season world-leading mark from 19.76 last month. World No. 1 Auriol Dongmo of Portugal was tied with Mitton through

  • Andrew Nembhard knows what Nick Nurse wants from Raptors players

    Canadian prospect Andrew Nembhard discusses what he learned playing for Nick Nurse with Team Canada, what the Raptors meant to him growing up and details his assorted workouts with NBA teams.