Guardians Of The Galaxy originally only made cameos in 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Star-Lord and the rest of the Guardians gang nearly only had minor roles in Avengers: Infinity War (Image by Marvel)

James Gunn, the writer and director of Guardians Of The Galaxy and its sequel, might not have had the same creative input into Avengers: Infinity War, but as an executive producer he was always very much aware of how the likes of Star Lord, Groot, and Gamora were going to be incorporated into the blockbuster.

Star Lord and Gamora especially ended up playing huge roles in Infinity War. But it turns out that they were originally supposed to only be minor figures in the film, with Gunn recently telling Twitter that they were going to just cameo.

It didn’t take long for Infinity War writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and directors Anthony and Joe Russo to change their minds about the involvement of the Guardians Of The Galaxy, though.

That’s because Gunn also told his Twitter army, “But by the time I was writing the screenplay for Vol 2 it became something more.” You can check out Gunn’s full tweet regarding Guardians Of The Galaxy’s involvement in Avengers: Infinity War below.

Originally they were solely going to cameo in “Avengers 3” but by the time I was writing the screenplay for Vol 2 it became something more. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotGVol2 https://t.co/RnUH74GN0n — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 24, 2020

WARNING: There are Avengers: Infinity War SPOILERS ahead.

Director James Gunn attends a premiere of the film "Guardians of the galaxy, Vol. 2" in London April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

For those of you that can’t remember, Zoe Saldana’s Gamora actually ended up dying in Infinity War, after her step-father Thanos pushed her to her death on Vormir so that he could earn the Soul Stone for his all-powerful gauntlet.

Meanwhile, the reputation of Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord was severely diminished in Infinity War. He had the perfect opportunity to take the gauntlet off Thanos, but Star-Lord lost his temper with the super-villain when he discovered that he’d killed Gamora. This caused the Avengers’ plan to fall apart, Thanos to escape, and then kill half of the galaxy’s population.

Thankfully, time-travel allowed a younger version of Gamora to return in Endgame, during which Star-Lord also played a key role in finally defeating Thanos.