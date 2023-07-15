Guardians' Josh Naylor, Bo Naylor make MLB history with multi-run homers in same inning

Brothers Josh and Bo Naylor are in a league of their own.

The Cleveland Guardians players each hit a two-run home run in the top of the third inning during Friday's contest against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, becoming the first brothers in MLB history to hit multi-run homers in the same inning for the same team.

In the top of the third, Bo Naylor launched a changeup from Rangers starter Jon Gray 435 feet over the right field wall to put the Guardians up 2-0. With two outs in the inning, Josh Naylor followed his younger brother up with a two-run homer of his own to right field to increase Cleveland's lead to 4-0.

It marked Josh Naylor's 12th home run of the year and Bo Naylor's second homer.

“It’s something super special,” Bo Naylor said. “It’s something that we’ve talked about, joked about in the past. Seeing it come to pass was pretty wild to think about.

“When I hit mine, we shared a great moment. I could see how excited he was for me. When he hit his, I was up on the top step waiting for him. Just a cool moment to share with him.”

Per MLB's Sarah Langs, Josh and Bo Naylor are just the fourth set of brothers since 1961 to go deep in the same inning for the same team, joining BJ and Justin Upton (twice in 2013), Billy and Cal Ripken (in 1990 and 1996) and Tommie and Hank Aaron (1962).

Former Seattle Mariners player Kyle Seager and current Ranger Corey Seager, who was on the Los Angeles Dodgers at the time, were the last set of brothers to homer in the same game when they did it in 2020.

Unfortunately for the Naylors, their history-making night ended in a loss; the Rangers roared back for a 12-4 victory.

Contributing: Associated Press

