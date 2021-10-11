‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Will Poulter To Play Adam Warlock In The Next Installment Of The Marvel Franchise

EXCLUSIVE: After teasing his appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Marvel is now ready to unveil who will be playing Adam Warlock in the next installment of the franchise. Sources tell Deadline, Will Poulter has landed the role of Warlock in Marvel’s highly anticipated sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy. James Gunn is returning to direct with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige producing.

Like with any Marvel film, details behind the plot are being kept under lock and key. Production is expected to start this November.

The character is first teased in a post-credit scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, when Ayesha, played by Elizabeth Debicki unveils to her chambermaid the perfect Sovereign she has created to help destroy the Guardians once and for all. Ever since that scene, fans have waited patiently to see who would ultimately play that character with their wishes now granted.

Sources say Gunn and execs began their lengthy search for the person would be playing the Warlock role at the end of August, with Poulter meeting along with several other actors for the highly coveted part. As it is common with any major Marvel property, execs and Gunn took their time with the role given how excited fans were when it was first teased in that post-credit scene in Vol. 2 and in the end, Poulter’s test was too good to pass on.

Best known for roles in The Revenant and Detroit, Poulter has been busy on the TV front, most recently appeared in the critically acclaimed Amazon mini-series The Underground Railroad and can be seen next in Hulu’s limited series Dopesick. He is repped by WME and Hamilton Hodell.

