‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Comic-Con Trailer Gives First Look at Rocket’s Origins, Adam Warlock and More

Jordan Moreau
·3 min read

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” got its first look at Marvel Studios’ massive San Diego Comic Con panel on Saturday. Filmmaker James Gunn appeared at Comic-Con to debut the official first trailer. The director confirmed again that “Vol. 3” is the definitive end of his “Guardians” story, adding, “This is the end of that story. I’m sorry. Some stories have an end. It doesn’t mean everybody dies.”

In the trailer for “Vol. 3,” Gamora is now an RTRavager and no longer remembers her fellow Guardian crew members. The trailer also teases Rocket’s origin and an all-gold, super-buff Adam Warlok, played by MCU newcomer Will Poulter. Groot appears as a young-adult. The clip is set to The Flaming Lips’ “Do You Realize.” The panel also confirmed “Borat 2” Oscar nominee Maria Balakova is playing Cosmo the Space Dog.

More from Variety

Rocket’s origins will be a driving force in “Vol. 3.” Gunn told the Comic-Con crowd that he kept asking himself how a talking raccoon can be real, which led him to realize Rocket must be the saddest creature in the universe. That origin will be fleshed out in the film.

Karen Gillan’s Nebula will have a lighter personality, the actor teased. “She had a very cathartic experience with having Thanos eliminated from her life. So she’s finding her own personality,” she said.

Pom Klementieff teased the following for Mantis: “She’s still quirky and weird but at the same time, she shows a lot of confidence…And she shows some fighting skills…maybe.”

“I’m truly, truly grateful,” Poulter said about playing Adam Warlock. “It’s pretty surreal to have ever stepped on the ‘Guardians’ set.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is directed by Gunn, who helmed the first two cosmic team-up films, and it reunites the entire team, plus some new faces. The cast includes Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, Vin Diesel as Groot, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sean Gunn as Kraglin and Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha.

“The most rewarding part of it has been working with my brother,” Sean Gunn told Comic-Con about the film. “It’s come to a point where it’s not just about the joy of working with him, it’s about the joy of working with all these other people. We fucking care.”

Poulter, who’s starred in “The Revenant,” “Midsommar” and just earned an Emmy nomination for “Dopesick,” plays Adam Warlock. In the comics, Adam is an all-powerful, artificial being created to destroy the Guardians of the Galaxy. Also among the cast is Chukwudi Iwuji, who worked with Gunn on his “Peacemaker” series, and Daniela Melchior, who played Ratcatcher II in Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” last year.

The Guardians of the Galaxy most recently appeared in the opening to Taika Waititi’s “Thor: Love and Thunder.” After Thor and the Guardians teamed up in “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame,” they kept traveling together to help save various alien worlds from threats, but Thor eventually splits off on his own mission.

It’s taken a while to get the third “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie made. Back in 2018, Disney fired Gunn after controversial Twitter posts resurfaced, only to rehire him a few months later after he apologized.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” will hit theaters on May 5, 2023.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Source: Sacramento Kings among multiple teams engaged in talks with point guard Quinn Cook

    The Sacramento Kings are looking at free agent point guard Quinn Cook, but they aren’t the only ones eyeing the 40.8% 3-point shooter.

  • The funny reason Ryan Gosling decided to play Ken in the upcoming 'Barbie' movie

    It was where Gosling found his daughters' Ken doll that inspired the actor to immediately say yes.

  • Ryan Gosling Rages Over Under-Appreciation of Ken Dolls: ‘He’s an Accessory, and Not Even One of the Cool Ones’ (Video)

    And that's exactly why he took on the role for Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie

  • ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Reveals MODOK and Kang the Conquerer in Comic-Con First Look

    “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” showed off its first official look at Marvel Studios’ huge panel at San Diego Comic-Con, showcasing action inside the quantum realm of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Director Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Kathryn Newton appeared onstage to help unveil the footage, with Rudd teasing where his […]

  • Marvel Announces Phase 5 Release Dates for ‘Blade’, ‘Captain America 4’ and More

    After an expansive and spacious (haha get it?) Phase 4, here’s where the MCU is going

  • Explosion of mites leads to worst loss of Canada's bee colonies in 20 years

    FREDERICTON — Nearly half of Canada's honeybee colonies didn't survive the winter, the largest rate of colony loss in the country in the last 20 years, according to preliminary data. "That's pretty disturbing," said Ernesto Guzman, president of the Canadian Association of Professional Apiculturists, which surveyed commercial beekeepers across the country. Many factors can lead to the deaths of bees, but Guzman said he assumes the main factor behind the losses is the varroa mite — a parasitic bug

  • ‘She-Hulk’ Comic-Con Trailer Takes Tatiana Maslany to Court With Daredevil, Mark Ruffalo and More

    Tatiana Maslany is getting into lawyer mode. A new trailer for “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” has been released out of Marvel Studio’s Comic-Con panel this Saturday. The cast and crew in attendance billed the series as Marvel’s first half-hour TV comedy. “This is so overwhelming,” Maslany said at the top of Comic-Con panel. “What’s so […]

  • ‘Ant-Man 3’: Kang Looms Large and Scott’s Daughter Gets a Suit in First ‘Quantumania’ Poster

    Comic-Con 2022: The Marvel sequel looks to be a family affair

  • Marvel at Comic-Con 2022: Ryan Coogler honors Chadwick Boseman, gives peek at 'Black Panther 2'

    San Diego Comic-Con is back and so is the mighty Marvel superhero panel. Live updates on all the MCU movie and TV projects revealed in Hall H.

  • Not all OHL teams kept up with sexual violence training — but the Rangers have

    An OHL program to combat violence against women is proving to be a success among the Kitchener Rangers, though not all teams in the league have been as diligent in keeping players up to date with the program. According to the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres, an independent organization that has been tracking the OHL Onside training, some teams stopped after the onset of COVID-19. While the Rangers did pause training during the height of pandemic, the most recent session was held in Marc

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.

  • Canada's Moh Ahmed edges way into 5,000m final at World Athletics Championships

    Canadian long-distance runner Moh Ahmed is back in another 5,000-metre final at the world athletics championships. The 31-year-old from St. Catharines, Ont., finished fifth in the second and final heat Thursday night inside Hayward Field to qualify for the final. Ahmed stopped the clock in a time of 13:15.17 — he locked up the final automatic qualifying berth ahead of Kenya's Daniel Ebenyo by one one-thousandth of a second. "Oh my god. The game has changed. Everybody is fit. Everybody is good. E

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo