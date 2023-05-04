‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Cast Guide: Who Voices Rocket’s Friends? (Photos)

The Guardians of the Galaxy are back for their third and final adventure together.

The original team has grown to include Nebula, Kraglin, an alternate-universe Gamora and Cosmo the Space Dog. They band together to help one of their own — Rocket — in his time of need.

In addition to The High Evolutionary, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s” big bad, there is a slew of furry friends — Lylla the otter, Teefs the walrus, and Floor the rabbit.

Click through to find out who voices these newcomers in the final installment of “Guardians of the Galaxy.”