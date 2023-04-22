Guardians of the Galaxy 3's first reactions have landed

Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is coming to cinemas next month to wrap up the MCU trilogy, and we now have the first reactions to the new Phase 5 movie.

The threequel sees the lives of our beloved Guardians upended by a blast from Rocket's turbulent past. With Rocket's life on the line, Star-Lord must take his team on a dangerous mission that, if unsuccessful, could lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Those lucky few to have seen Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 already have now taken to social media to share their first reactions to the new movie.

Digital Spy's movies editor Ian Sandwell wrote: "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is a brilliant end to a brilliant trilogy. It's very funny, emotional and everybody gets their stand-out moment. Will Poulter's Warlock is a terrific addition, yet the focus is rightly on telling a satisfying end for the Guardians."

One social media user said: "After seeing it twice, I can safely say Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 completes the perfect MCU trilogy. It’s heartbreaking and hilarious and I’ve loved this team from the first ooga shaka. A blast for 10 years."

Meanwhile others took to Twitter to share their views on the emotional new instalment.

#GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 is, more than ever, Star Wars as a stoner comedy. Lovable weirdos, big Marvel action and goofy jokes. But nothing can prepare you for all the emotions. Rocket Raccoon’s origin story is beautiful and heart-wrenching. — Alexander Kardelo (@dunerfors) April 22, 2023

This movie... my heart is full and broken at the same time, it was a LOT to process, a very complex story but it left me feeling awesome#GotGVol3 #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 pic.twitter.com/ANahOaLlgk — Lily la Fourmi (@FourmiLily) April 22, 2023

Earlier this month, writer-director James Gunn confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 was officially completed ahead of its earlier UK cinema release of May 3, two days ahead of the US release on May 5.

It's Gunn's final Marvel movie for a while as he's now co-CEO and co-chairman of DC Studios and is hard at work on his new Superman movie.

He's also been teasing that a Marvel-DC movie could well happen. "I'm certain that's more likely now that I'm in charge. Who knows?” he said.

"That's many years away, though. I think we have to establish what we're doing [at DC] first. I would be lying to say that we haven't discussed it. But all discussions have been very, very light and fun."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is released in UK cinemas on May 3 and in US cinemas on May 5.

