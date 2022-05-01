Guardians complete first Oakland sweep in 22 years

  • Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie winds up to throw against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Darren Yamashita)
  • Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie throws against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Darren Yamashita)
  • Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Franmil Reyes, right, scores on a wild pitch as Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Jacob Lemoine, left, covers home plate during the third inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Darren Yamashita)
  • Cleveland Guardians shortstop Andres Gimenez, center, receives congratulations after scoring a run against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Darren Yamashita)
  • Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Franmil Reyes hits an RBI-single against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Darren Yamashita)
  • Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, right, receives congratulations after scoring a run against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Darren Yamashita)
  • Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez starts to run after hitting an RBI-double against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Darren Yamashita)
  • Oakland Athletics manager Mark Kotsay, left, receives the ball from starting pitcher James Kaprielian during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Darren Yamashita)
JOE STIGLICH
·2 min read
In this article:
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Triston McKenzie threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Athletics 7-3 on Sunday to complete their first sweep in Oakland in 22 years.

Franmil Reyes, mired in a 1-for-27 slump entering the day, had a two-run single in the third when Cleveland scored four times to take control at 5-0. Andres Gimenez had two hits and an RBI, finishing 6 for 12 with six RBIs in the three-game series.

McKenzie (1-2) held the A's to three hits, struck out seven and walked one as Cleveland swept a series at the Oakland Coliseum for the first time since April 10-12, 2000.

The A’s, who have lost six of their past eight, didn’t advance a runner as far as third base until the seventh inning.

A three-run rally in the ninth helped Oakland avoid a shutout, as Christian Bethancourt and Kevin Smith delivered RBI doubles and Chad Pinder hit a sacrifice fly.

James Kaprielian (0-1), making his season debut for Oakland after being sidelined by a shoulder injury, walked four and didn’t make it out of the third. He was pulled after walking the first three batters that inning, and Reyes greeted reliever Jake Lemoine with a two-run single to right-center that made it a 3-0 game.

Reyes, who got a day off Saturday to clear his head amid his slump, had struck out in 14 of his previous 18 plate appearances before his run-scoring hit. He finished 1 for 5 with three strikeouts Sunday.

ROSTER MOVES

The A’s optioned RHP Adam Oller to Triple-A Las Vegas to clear a spot for Kaprielian on the active roster. Oller began the season as Oakland’s fifth starter but went 0-2 with an 11.17 ERA over three starts in his first taste of the majors.

Oller was acquired from the Mets as part of the deal that sent starter Chris Bassitt to New York.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: SS Amed Rosario missed a second consecutive game with a sore left wrist, though he hit in the batting cage Sunday morning. Manager Terry Francona expressed optimism that Rosario might return Tuesday against San Diego.

“We’ve got a day off tomorrow,” Francona said. “It will give him a chance to be OK.”

Athletics: C Stephen Vogt, on the 15-day I.L. with a sprained right knee, continues to rehab the injury and his timetable for return is unknown.

UP NEXT

After a day off Monday, the Guardians will send RHP Zach Plesac (1-2, 3.80) to the mound Tuesday against San Diego to open a six-game homestand. RHP Daulton Jefferies (1-3, 3.26) starts for the A’s on Monday in the opener of a three-game series against Tampa Bay.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

