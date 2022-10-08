Guardians clinch spot in ALDS behind walk-off home run in 15th inning to eliminate the Rays

The Cleveland Guardians are headed to New York.

In the bottom of the 15th, Oscar Gonzalez belted a walk-off home run off Corey Kluber to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 and end the series. The Guardians will face the New York Yankees in the ALDS.

Sam Hentges threw three scoreless innings for the win.

In the top of the 12th, Josh Ramirez and Josh Naylor just put together the play of the season. With runners on the corners and two outs, Manuel Margot grounded a ball down the third base line. Jose Ramirez corralled it, threw it as he fell away from first base and Josh Naylor finished the play with one of best scoops at first base you'll ever see. That play kept the game tied.

Guardians starter shines in postseason start

Triston McKenzie was tremendous, taking a no-hitter into the fifth inning. He went on to throw six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and two walks and striking out eight.

Bieber did his part as the club's ace in Friday's Game 1 win. McKenzie again proved he has elevated himself into the next tier of starting pitchers with a fantastic outing.

The Guardians pitching staff can be more of a weapon in the postseason, when the team can be more aggressive with Emmanuel Clase and James Karinchak. If the rotation follows suit, the Guardians can put together a dangerous recipe for playoff baseball. Thus far, Bieber and McKenzie have executed that plan.

Guardians right fielder Oscar Gonzalez rounds the bases after his walk-off home run in the 15th inning.

Guardians waste ideal scoring chance

In a 0-0 score with runs at a premium, the bottom of the sixth couldn't have began any better or finished any worse for the Guardians.

Once Tyler Glasnow was forced to exit the game, as he isn't fully stretched out after returning from Tommy John surgery, the Rays' bullpen fell into chaos. Pete Fairbanks entered and threw his first pitch a few feet above Myles Straw's head. Fairbanks went on to walk Straw and Steven Kwan before leaving the game with right index finger numbness.

That led to Jason Adam, who entered and immediately hit Amed Rosario to load the bases with nobody out. He then went down 2-0 to Jose Ramirez, setting up a prime scoring chance for Cleveland. But Adam recovered, striking out Ramirez and getting Josh Naylor to ground into an inning-ending double play. And that quickly, the Guardians' best scoring chance of the day up to that point was wasted.

Hentges, Guardians bullpen comes up clutch

The Guardians were able to keep the game scoreless through 15 inning thanks to their bullpen. Seven relievers combined to throw nine innings and struck out 12 batters.

Arguably none played better than Sam Hentges, who threw the three final innings and had six strikeouts.

One for the history books

The game set a record Saturday for the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history at 14 innings.

The previous high was set two years ago, when Atlanta beat Cincinnati 1-0 in the NL Wild Card Series opener on Freddie Freeman's walk-off single in the 13th inning.

Tampa got just three hits through 13 innings and used eight pitchers, including Kluber, who made his first relief appearance in more than nine years.

Cleveland had four hits and also used eight pitchers. It was the longest postseason game in the team's history.

There were 35 strikeouts through 13 innings.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Guardians walk-off Rays in 15th inning, advance to ALDS