Guardians bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Rangers

Texas Rangers (60-69, third in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (73-55, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (5-4, 3.75 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Guardians: Ben Lively (10-8, 3.67 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -113, Rangers -106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians aim to break a three-game losing streak when they play the Texas Rangers.

Cleveland is 73-55 overall and 38-21 at home. The Guardians are seventh in the AL with 144 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Texas is 26-38 on the road and 60-69 overall. The Rangers have a 36-10 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams play Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan leads the Guardians with a .306 batting average, and has 14 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs, 36 walks and 36 RBI. Jhonkensy Noel is 8-for-31 with four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager has 28 home runs, 53 walks and 70 RBI while hitting .273 for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 11-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .189 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Rangers: 5-5, .236 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hand), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (hip), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Jake Latz: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Carter: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Cole Winn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press