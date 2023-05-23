Guardians' Will Brennan accidentally kills bird with hit; second to die in one week

Birds and baseball haven't been a good mix this month.

Five days after a bird was accidentally killed before an Arizona Diamondbacks-Oakland Athletics game, another one died during Monday's game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox.

Guardians outfielder Will Brennan hit a hard grounder to left field for a single during the second inning. But the ball hit a bird that was in the infield at Cleveland's Progressive Field and killed it. A member of the grounds crew brought out a shovel and removed it.

"I truly am sorry @peta and bird enthusiasts," Brennan tweeted after the Guardians' 3-0 victory. "An unfortunate sacrifice."

Guardians Will Brennan appears to have killed a bird sitting on the infield grass on a base hit, tough week for baseball and our winged friends pic.twitter.com/Oj8FA66T9i — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) May 22, 2023

It was the second bird accidentally killed in an MLB stadium in less than a week.

Last Wednesday, Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen was throwing during a warmup session in the outfield of Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum before the team's afternoon game against the Athletics, because it was his off day. But during one of his pitches, a bird flew right through the path of the ball, and was hit midair.

Contributing: Jordan Mendoza

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Will Brennan hit kills bird in Guardians-White Sox game