Guardians begin 3-game series with the Rangers

Texas Rangers (59-69, third in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (73-54, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (8-7, 3.76 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Guardians: Tanner Bibee (10-5, 3.33 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 144 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -139, Rangers +117; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians start a three-game series at home against the Texas Rangers on Friday.

Cleveland has a 38-20 record in home games and a 73-54 record overall. The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .393.

Texas has a 25-38 record in road games and a 59-69 record overall. The Rangers have a 46-13 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams play Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan has 14 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 36 RBI for the Guardians. Jhonkensy Noel is 8-for-31 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 24 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs while hitting .244 for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 11-for-39 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .193 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by five runs

Rangers: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hand), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (hip), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Jake Latz: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Carter: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Cole Winn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press